AAED Executive Director appointed to International Economic Development Council public policy committee

realestatedaily-news.com
Industry leader launches commercial real estate vendor enterprise, Mazzon Industries
‒ Industry leader Daniel Mazzon has announced the launch of a new company that provides sales and operations representation for commercial real estate vendors in Arizona. The company, Mazzon Industries, begins its venture by signing two major clients: Ace Building Maintenance and RestorationHQ. The demand to open other lines of representation for the security, landscaping, parking, and roofing industries has already hit negotiation stages.
azbigmedia.com
Az Business Leaders: David Jacofsky, MD
Each Monday, we will profile an innovator featured in the 2023 edition of Az Business Leaders magazine. Today, meet David Jacofsky, MD, chairman and CEO of Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) and The CORE Institute. Background: David Jacofsky, MD, is an international speaker and respected authority in healthcare reform strategies...
azbilingual.news
PIMA COUNTY, CITY OF TUCSON WILL HOST JOB FAIR
PIMA COUNTY, Jan. 20, 2023 — Pima County and the City of Tucson are hiring for dozens of jobs that potential applicants can explore at a job fair Thursday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way. County and city...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
realestatedaily-news.com
EHS Restoration celebrates 15 years of serving the community
MESA, ARIZ. (Jan. 24, 2023) – Partnership and loyalty are two words that define EHS Restoration. “We strive to be a vital partner rather than a vendor with our clients,” EHS President, Keith Pomonis explains. “Every problem has a solution. We thrive on being that solution.”
KTAR.com
Arizona Housing Fund issues first grants totaling $850K for creative projects
PHOENIX — The Arizona Housing Fund announced this week that four unique projects will receive grants totaling $850,000 to help address the state’s homelessness epidemic. The projects receiving the grants, which come after three years of private sector fundraising, include the development of shipping container micro-homes and hotel-to-apartment conversions.
realestatedaily-news.com
Eurofins CellTx Cellular Therapy-Focused Laboratory Opens at UA Tech Park in Tucson, Arizona
Eurofins CellTx is a member of the Eurofins Transplant Diagnostics family of laboratories and part Eurofins Scientific, a leading international group of laboratories providing an unparalleled range of testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer products industries and to governments. Eurofins Scientific is a worldwide leader in its field with 55,000 employees across 900 sites in 50 countries.
prescottenews.com
Despite proposal to shutter Arizona school choice program, Hobbs doesn’t have authority to do so – The Center Square
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal to lawmakers included the dissolution of the state’s new program allowing parents to spend some tax dollars tied to their child’s public school education on a school of their choice. Although governors wield immense authority, Hobbs can’t do that alone, according to one authority on state education policy.
KTAR.com
Arizona Republicans introduce bills to eliminate local grocery, rent taxes
PHOENIX — Arizona Senate Republicans have introduced two bills aimed at taxes on food and rent. Senate Bill 1063 would eliminate municipal taxes on groceries, while SB1184 would do the same for rent payments. There are no state taxes in Arizona on groceries or rent. About 70 municipalities levy...
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
azbigmedia.com
Careers in trades encouraged as demand for skilled labor grows
The need for skilled people willing to get their hands dirty is growing across the country. But will there be enough craftspeople to meet that demand for skilled labor?. The Arizona Commerce Authority estimates that by 2030, the number of people employed in construction and manufacturing jobs in the state are expected to rise 30% and more than 20%, respectively.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Commercial Lease Report January 16-20, 2023
INDUSTRIAL – 5120 S JULIAN DR., TUCSON 85706, South. MicroStar Logistics LLC leased 140,000 square feet of industrial space at 5120 S. Julian Dr., in Tucson, from Schnitzer Properties, LLC. Jesse Blum, Principal, and Alex Demeroutis, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Ryan Steel with Keyser, represented the tenant.
azbilingual.news
City of Tucson closes first phase for affordable housing waitlist
The pre-application period for the City of Tucson’s waitlist for public housing and Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) will close at the end of the day at 11:59 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23. All applications received in the three-week period, which began Jan. 3, will be placed in a lottery. This ends the first stage. A lottery will be done every month thereafter for placement on the waitlist.
realestatedaily-news.com
Illinois Investor Buys River Village at River & Oracle – Sells for $5.8 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, (January 23, 2024) -- River Village Retail Center at 5002-5068 N Oracle, at the northeast corner of Oracle & River Road, sold for $5.8 million ($256. PSF). The property has two buildings with a total of 22,636 square feet and nine tenants. Built in 1979, the center is located at Tucson’s busiest intersection with 80,000 cars per day.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Calls on Tucson School District to Cease Unlawful Union Practices
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) demanded Thursday that the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) reshape unlawful policies making it difficult for employees to leave a union. “We think it is critically important for government employers to respect public employees’ constitutional rights. Under the U.S. and Arizona constitutions, no one can...
roselawgroupreporter.com
How many Republican voters in Maricopa County chose Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake?
When Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race in November, political experts generally agreed it was because she alienated Republican-leaning voters. A new analysis puts hard numbers on that phenomenon, showing Maricopa County voters who backed GOP candidates in less prominent races shunned Lake. Those decisions made a profound...
kjzz.org
University of Arizona announces new campus safety measures after October shooting
The University of Arizona is implementing new security measures to increase campus safety. The changes come after a UA professor was shot and killed by a former grad student in October. All incoming graduate assistants and associates will undergo criminal background checks per the new safety enhancements. Currently, only assistants...
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor. Ami said most people have no idea that the […]
