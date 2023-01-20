AAED Executive Director appointed to International Economic Development Council public policy committee

(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO