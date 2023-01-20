ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
astaga.com

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
u.today

'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry

There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value.
thenewscrypto.com

Shiba Inu Developer Hints Shibarium’s New Launch Date

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hinted at the Shibarium Beta release date. SHIB price surged by over 50% in a month. The second largest meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu’s ($SHIB) lead developer Shytoshi Kusama left the ‘SHIB Army’ with another puzzle to solve. As he appeared to have alerted the Shib community about the status of the much-anticipated “layer-2 blockchain Shibarium” via a cryptic update on his official Twitter account.
Benzinga

Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing

Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Massive Target Is Revealed For 2023

It’s been just reported that an important crypto strategist is addressing an important shift in the trend that could be coming for Bitcoin this year. Check out the following reports in order to learn more details about all this. Bitcoin price prediction. According to the latest reports, the crypto...
Madison Cates

Create a Passive Income Stream with Merch by Amazon

If you have a knack for design and love drawing or creating images, consider opening an account with Amazon Merch to make money with Amazon. As a matter of fact, I’m coming back to edit this post because I was just scrolling through Amazon to pick a t-shirt for my son’s upcoming birthday party, and what do you know! The shirt I wanted was designed by a mom and put up on Amazon Merch. Boom! Sale made for her!
thenewscrypto.com

User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M

A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Grants of $1,000 to $50K for Small Businesses and Trucking Industry

When a vital industry to the national economy such as the trucking industry is struggling, public and private segments come together by providing grants and other forms of assistance. This is precisely what is taking place right now. There are great opportunities for trucking companies, truck driving schools, truck drivers and potential owners/operators for grants.
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Is The Most Popular Starter Crypto: Nansen

Shiba Inu was the most popular cryptocurrency in new wallets over the past week, according to on-chain analysis. Shiba Inu was the most popular crypto in new wallets over the past week, an on-chain analytics firm recently found. Banking was a boring subject for the Baby Boomer generation, but in the Internet of programmable money, finance is fun.
cryptopotato.com

SHIB Skyrockets 34% Weekly, Here’s the Next Target (Shiba Inu Price Analysis)

Shiba Inu had a fantastic week so far, managing to book a double-digit price increase. After a successful breakout above $0.000010, SHIB quickly turned this level into support and then rallied hard. Only today, the price increased by 17%, placing Shiba Inu in the top-performing cryptocurrencies. Buyers are in full control of the price action, but they are quickly approaching the key resistance at $0.000014.
Detroit, MI
