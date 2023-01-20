Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
astaga.com
Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
u.today
'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry
There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value.
thenewscrypto.com
Shiba Inu Developer Hints Shibarium’s New Launch Date
Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hinted at the Shibarium Beta release date. SHIB price surged by over 50% in a month. The second largest meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu’s ($SHIB) lead developer Shytoshi Kusama left the ‘SHIB Army’ with another puzzle to solve. As he appeared to have alerted the Shib community about the status of the much-anticipated “layer-2 blockchain Shibarium” via a cryptic update on his official Twitter account.
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Massive Target Is Revealed For 2023
It’s been just reported that an important crypto strategist is addressing an important shift in the trend that could be coming for Bitcoin this year. Check out the following reports in order to learn more details about all this. Bitcoin price prediction. According to the latest reports, the crypto...
Create a Passive Income Stream with Merch by Amazon
If you have a knack for design and love drawing or creating images, consider opening an account with Amazon Merch to make money with Amazon. As a matter of fact, I’m coming back to edit this post because I was just scrolling through Amazon to pick a t-shirt for my son’s upcoming birthday party, and what do you know! The shirt I wanted was designed by a mom and put up on Amazon Merch. Boom! Sale made for her!
thenewscrypto.com
User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M
A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Grants of $1,000 to $50K for Small Businesses and Trucking Industry
When a vital industry to the national economy such as the trucking industry is struggling, public and private segments come together by providing grants and other forms of assistance. This is precisely what is taking place right now. There are great opportunities for trucking companies, truck driving schools, truck drivers and potential owners/operators for grants.
cryptopotato.com
Shiba Inu Is The Most Popular Starter Crypto: Nansen
Shiba Inu was the most popular cryptocurrency in new wallets over the past week, according to on-chain analysis. Shiba Inu was the most popular crypto in new wallets over the past week, an on-chain analytics firm recently found. Banking was a boring subject for the Baby Boomer generation, but in the Internet of programmable money, finance is fun.
cryptopotato.com
SHIB Skyrockets 34% Weekly, Here’s the Next Target (Shiba Inu Price Analysis)
Shiba Inu had a fantastic week so far, managing to book a double-digit price increase. After a successful breakout above $0.000010, SHIB quickly turned this level into support and then rallied hard. Only today, the price increased by 17%, placing Shiba Inu in the top-performing cryptocurrencies. Buyers are in full control of the price action, but they are quickly approaching the key resistance at $0.000014.
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
This Redditor took out $76,000 in loans to trade meme stocks thanks to hype on Wall Street Bets. It became an 'addiction' and he even lost $6,000 of his girlfriend's money.
A Reddit user took out $76,672 in loans to trade meme stocks and lost nearly all of it. Aaron says he felt addicted to trading after using the subreddit, styled as r/wallstreetbets. He's now left with monthly repayments that eat up more than half his income. A member of the...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Benzinga
