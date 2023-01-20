Stalls to replace retiring Spivey

Public Works and Utilities Supervisor Stacey Stalls has been named Public Works Director for the town of Williamston upon the retirement of current director Kerry Spivey.

Spivey will retire Jan. 31.

“Kerry has created quite the legacy for the town and has guided public works very skillfully for many years,” said Williamston Town Administrator Eric Pearson. “During that time, he has set in motion many good things, including creating a strong functioning Public Works Crew.”

According to Pearson, as director Spivey oversees streets, sanitation, cemetery, garage and water and sewer.

“This is a broad range of functions to oversee,” he added.

Pearson in the last year, Spivey had been tutoring Stalls in all the areas associated with Public Works.

“Mr. Stalls also holds many of the same certifications Mr. Spivey holds and can function as Operator Responsible Charge (ORC) for the water functions and has broad knowledge of the sewer side of operations,” Pearson continued.

“Mr. Stalls also has served faithfully as a board member to the Martin County Water and Sewer Authority (MCRWASA), giving him great insight to the town’s primary water source,” Pearson added. “He is truly excited about this advancement in his career.”

Stalls will begin Feb. 1 with a salary of $78,000.