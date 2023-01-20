ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

khqa.com

QPD to propose getting license plate readers

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — NEWS RELEASE:. In the near future, the Quincy Police Department will propose to the Quincy City Council the purchase of 20 automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety. These cameras, often called ALPRs or LPRs, will be installed at fixed locations in Quincy. Law enforcement officials believe the implementation of ALPRs will enhance the police department’s ability to investigate crimes.
QUINCY, IL
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
wtad.com

Two charged in 8th and State shooting indicted by Grand Jury

Chaunessi Cano, Hailey Carson indicted in January 3rd incident. Two Quincy women, charged in connection with an early January shooting near 8th and State in Quincy, have been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Chaunessi Cano and Hailey Carson were both indicted Thursday by the Grand Jury. Records show...
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

New owner seeks to reopen Keokuk hospital

A Michigan-based health care provider has signed a letter of intent to resume operation of the hospital in Keokuk. Flint-based Insight will be meeting with city leaders to discuss necessary certifications, regulatory and financial support the new hospital owners would need from the state of Iowa. Blessing Health closed the...
KEOKUK, IA
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming

Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
HANNIBAL, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Macomb police looking for missing endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
MACOMB, IL
977wmoi.com

Western Illinois Regional Council Offering Free Informational Workshop for Caring Individuals to Assist Long-Term Care Residents

Some long-term care residents in western Illinois have little or no outside support when it comes to someone explaining and defending their healthcare rights. Volunteer advocates, known as ombudsman, advocate for the healthcare rights of those residents. Western Illinois Regional Council (WIRC) is offering a free informational workshop for caring individuals who are interested in this critical, and rewarding, volunteer opportunity.
MACOMB, IL

