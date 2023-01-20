ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Review: Star-crossed lovers tackle history in ‘You People’

Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed don’t exactly meet cute. He jumps into the backseat of her red Mini Cooper, mistaking it for his Uber and she starts punching him, thinking he’s an intruder. “Help I’m being attacked!” she screams. He apologizes and offers to guide her out of the concrete maze of Century City.
Dolly Parton Adds Cornbread and Biscuits to Baking Lineup

Following the success of its 2022 launch of Dolly Parton’s cake mixes and frostings, Duncan Hines is launching four more baking mixes, with noted philanthropist and global superstar Dolly Parton as part of the brand’s multiyear partnership with the star, brokered by Dolly’s global licensing partner IMG. The new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Dolly’s favorite family recipes.
DoYouRemember?

Social Media Erupts When Twitter Calls Aretha Franklin Ballad “Harmful”

Singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin is remembered as the Queen of Soul, selling over 75 million records around the globe. She is credited by the Pulitzer Prize jury for providing an “indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.” However, one song in particular, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” has been the center of a lot of attention thanks to one divisive social media post.
Coming to Prime Video in February 2023

This February, romance is in the air and Prime Video is bringing you all the series and movies you’ll love. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in February 2023. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Jacob’s Ladder. Kevin Hart Let Me Explain. King Kong (1976) The...
