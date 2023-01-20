Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Review: Star-crossed lovers tackle history in ‘You People’
Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed don’t exactly meet cute. He jumps into the backseat of her red Mini Cooper, mistaking it for his Uber and she starts punching him, thinking he’s an intruder. “Help I’m being attacked!” she screams. He apologizes and offers to guide her out of the concrete maze of Century City.
Dolly Parton Adds Cornbread and Biscuits to Baking Lineup
Following the success of its 2022 launch of Dolly Parton’s cake mixes and frostings, Duncan Hines is launching four more baking mixes, with noted philanthropist and global superstar Dolly Parton as part of the brand’s multiyear partnership with the star, brokered by Dolly’s global licensing partner IMG. The new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Dolly’s favorite family recipes.
Happy 77th Birthday to Dolly Parton! 5 Interesting Facts About the Queen of Country
Today (January 19) is Dolly Parton’s birthday! She turns 77. Here are some interesting facts about Dolly. The Tennessee native was born in the Great Smoky Mountains. Parton’s father, Robert paid the doctor who helped deliver her with a bag of oatmeal, shared Eastern Sevier County. 2Dolly is...
Social Media Erupts When Twitter Calls Aretha Franklin Ballad “Harmful”
Singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin is remembered as the Queen of Soul, selling over 75 million records around the globe. She is credited by the Pulitzer Prize jury for providing an “indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.” However, one song in particular, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” has been the center of a lot of attention thanks to one divisive social media post.
Coming to Prime Video in February 2023
This February, romance is in the air and Prime Video is bringing you all the series and movies you’ll love. Here is what is coming to Prime Video in February 2023. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Jacob’s Ladder. Kevin Hart Let Me Explain. King Kong (1976) The...
