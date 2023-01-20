Read full article on original website
Vols Tame Tigers in Baton Rouge
LSU – 56 BATON ROUGE, La. – Tennessee came calling Baton Rouge as they traveled to Louisiana to take on The LSU Tigers. They had a little more help in this one with the return of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key. However, they would be without Uros Plavsic who had become ill.
Preds Weekly Update for January 23, 2023: Previews & Where to Watch
Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here. Last Week. January 16th, 2-1 win vs Calgary Flames. January...
WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Groundbreaking for MTSU Student-Athlete Performance Center Postponed Due to Passing of Trustee Joey Jacobs
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
Multiple MTSU Alumni Named CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence
After almost a decade as a high school band director, MTSU alumni John Hazlett has not only shared his expertise with his students — he has advanced his education at MTSU to better serve them and received recognition for his efforts, most recently named a CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence for the third time.
OBITUARY: Carolyn Carter Miller
Carolyn Carter Miller, age 76 of Christiana, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born in Christiana to the late William Arnold Carter and Edith Singleton Carter. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert A. Carter. Mrs. Miller was a...
2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
OBITUARY: Claddie Graves
Claddie Graves, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Nashville. She was a native of Rutherford County, Tennessee and a daughter of the late James Troy Bane and Hattie Pearline Brumley Bane. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jewell...
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit
Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
OBITUARY: Dr. Glenn Allen Himebaugh
Dr. Glenn Allen Himebaugh passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born January 29, 1936 in Canton, Ohio and was the son of the late Willis and Lucile Himebaugh. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ellen Garlock Himebaugh; son, Bruce and daughter-in-law Amy of Canton, Ohio, son Brian and daughter-in-law Amy Sutherly of Marysville, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Peg Garlock of Canton, Ohio, sister in law Betty Gloss of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren, Alan, Jessica, Christina, and Michael; two great-grandsons; and nephews, Michael and David Gloss and Adam Garlock; and several great nieces and nephews.
Missing Person: Acacia Crawford
Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the secret lives of extraordinary animals in this brand new exhibit at SOAC in Smyrna. Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! is an interactive exhibit that focuses on cultivating STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 and transports visitors to the Wild Kratts world, immersing them in whole-body explorations of ocean habitats. Using Wild Kratts technology and the powers of science and teamwork, children and their families will join the Wild Kratts team to solve problems, help marine animals, and foil the villains’ nefarious plans. Through an inquiry-based approach, children will explore age-appropriate science concepts central to marine animals’ lives.
OBITUARY: Melissa ‘Missy’ Leigh Armstrong
Melissa “Missy” Leigh Armstrong, age 58, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, attended Dillon St. Baptist Church and worked for the Rutherford County E.M.S. Department. Missy was preceded in death by her parents,...
6 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 23 -January 29, 2023. 1Sam Hunt, War and Treaty, and More. Thursday,...
OBITUARY: Mark Neely Barrett
Mark Neely Barrett, aka Paw-Paw, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Williamson Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a carpenter. He will be remembered for his generous heart, hilarious testing jokes, willingness to help wherever he could and the love he had for his family. Being Paw-Paw was his pride and joy.
Celebrated Comedian Henry Cho to Perform In Murfreesboro
Henry Cho, known for his “clean comedy,” will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho’s one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora. As a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, he was recently the first comedian In 50 years to receive an Invitation to join The Opry.
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
OBITUARY: William Charles ‘Chuck’ James
Mr. William Charles “Chuck” James, age 56, of Christiana, TN passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born in Smyrna, TN to the late Harry Charles Ruemmler and Ann Marie Cox. Chuck proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a faithful member...
