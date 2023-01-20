Read full article on original website
kjfmradio.com
Fish recaps the first round of the 98th Annual Bowling Green Tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament is now underway. The first round of the girls bracket has been decided. The games began with the number one seeded Elsberry Lady Indians taking on the eight seeded Van-Far Lady Indians. Elsberry took the lead and never looked back, as they defeated Van-Far 47-29. This gives the Lady Indians their second straight win over the other Lady Indians. Elsberry will take on the number five seeded North Callaway Lady Thunderbirds in the semi-final round of the tournament. Van-Far will play against the Clopton Lady Hawks next.
kjfmradio.com
98th Annual Bowling Green Tournament: Fish previews the Bobcats
BOWLING GREEN, Mo.– The 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament begins tonight, as the Lady Cats and Bobcats find themselves as underdogs in their own tournament. The girls side of the bracket has the Elsberry Lady Indians as the one seed, the Winfield Lady Warriors as the two seed, the Silex Lady Owls as the three seed, and the Clopton Lady Hawks as the four seed. The bottom half has the North Callaway Lady Thunderbirds as the five seed, the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs as the six seed, the Bowling Green Lady Cats will be the seven seed, and the Van-Far Lady Indians will wrap up the teams as the eight seed.
kjfmradio.com
Bobcats & Hawks & Fish, oh my!
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Bobcats begin their journey for a gold trophy in the 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament against the Clopton Hawks. Bowling Green heads into the game as the seven seeded team, with a 5-7 record on the season. The Bobcats are the underdogs in this game, but that does not mean they have no chance of winning. The last time Bowling Green and Clopton faced off, the Hawks only won by nine points, 60-51. Bowling Green averages 53 points per game, while they allow 57 points on the defensive end. The Bobcats are coming off a loss to the Montgomery County Wildcats, 56-43.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
nprillinois.org
Snow expected in central Illinois
Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at police near I-70
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened to drivers on Wednesday at noon. Those lanes were shut down around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after officers shot and killed a suspect.
kjfmradio.com
What to do when it happens to you
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the third article on homelessness by Codi A. Hobson Sr. of Pike County. The Missouri Point In Time count of the homeless is Jan. 25. Shortly after my first article had published, I met a man while going about my daily routine and he was buying items that I recognized immediately.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
