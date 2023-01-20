ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kjfmradio.com

Fish recaps the first round of the 98th Annual Bowling Green Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament is now underway. The first round of the girls bracket has been decided. The games began with the number one seeded Elsberry Lady Indians taking on the eight seeded Van-Far Lady Indians. Elsberry took the lead and never looked back, as they defeated Van-Far 47-29. This gives the Lady Indians their second straight win over the other Lady Indians. Elsberry will take on the number five seeded North Callaway Lady Thunderbirds in the semi-final round of the tournament. Van-Far will play against the Clopton Lady Hawks next.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
kjfmradio.com

98th Annual Bowling Green Tournament: Fish previews the Bobcats

BOWLING GREEN, Mo.– The 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament begins tonight, as the Lady Cats and Bobcats find themselves as underdogs in their own tournament. The girls side of the bracket has the Elsberry Lady Indians as the one seed, the Winfield Lady Warriors as the two seed, the Silex Lady Owls as the three seed, and the Clopton Lady Hawks as the four seed. The bottom half has the North Callaway Lady Thunderbirds as the five seed, the Louisiana Lady Bulldogs as the six seed, the Bowling Green Lady Cats will be the seven seed, and the Van-Far Lady Indians will wrap up the teams as the eight seed.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
kjfmradio.com

Bobcats & Hawks & Fish, oh my!

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Bowling Green Bobcats begin their journey for a gold trophy in the 98th Annual Bowling Green tournament against the Clopton Hawks. Bowling Green heads into the game as the seven seeded team, with a 5-7 record on the season. The Bobcats are the underdogs in this game, but that does not mean they have no chance of winning. The last time Bowling Green and Clopton faced off, the Hawks only won by nine points, 60-51. Bowling Green averages 53 points per game, while they allow 57 points on the defensive end. The Bobcats are coming off a loss to the Montgomery County Wildcats, 56-43.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
nprillinois.org

Snow expected in central Illinois

Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
kjfmradio.com

What to do when it happens to you

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the third article on homelessness by Codi A. Hobson Sr. of Pike County. The Missouri Point In Time count of the homeless is Jan. 25. Shortly after my first article had published, I met a man while going about my daily routine and he was buying items that I recognized immediately.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

