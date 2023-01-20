Read full article on original website
Related
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Netflix to crack down on password sharing by end of first quarter
If you share a Netflix password, the clock is ticking. In a letter to shareholders sent last week, the streaming company confirmed rumors that it would start cracking down on shared accounts and will start making everyone pay for their own logins, CBS News reported. A specific date was not...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0