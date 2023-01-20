Effective: 2023-01-25 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO