weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one or two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches along and east of the Allegheny Front, with and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch, mainly west of the Allegheny Front. Trace amounts of ice are expected east of the Allegheny Front towards the end of the event. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
