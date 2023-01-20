ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overbrook, PA

Archbishop Ryan wins wild one over Archbishop Wood

NORTHEAST — The crowd at Archbishop Ryan High School drowned out the sound of the final buzzer. Archbishop Wood’s Josh Reed got off one final shot attempt; one squad saw it go up before the horn, the other swore it was after. After pleading their respective cases, players...
VILLANOVA, PA
Dotsey sisters keep Haverford girls unbeaten in No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup

–– — Undefeated through its first 15 games, Haverford’s girls still had plenty to prove. The Fords have been a solid District 1 squad of late though not a powerhouse, making it to the state tournament a year ago for the first time in a decade. But they entered Sunday’s clash with Abington — certainly in the powerhouse discussion — ranked No. 1 in the District 1 6A unofficial formula rankings, yet without a true marquee win under their belts.
HAVERFORD, PA
Stewart-Herring helps Roman Catholic hold off West Catholic

PHILADELPHIA — In a battle of Philadelphia Catholic League heavyweights, a league newcomer came up clutch to solidify the win. With 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jermai Stewart-Herring headed to the line with a chance to give Roman Catholic a one-point lead, its first lead since early in the third quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

