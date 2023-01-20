Read full article on original website
Archbishop Ryan wins wild one over Archbishop Wood
NORTHEAST — The crowd at Archbishop Ryan High School drowned out the sound of the final buzzer. Archbishop Wood’s Josh Reed got off one final shot attempt; one squad saw it go up before the horn, the other swore it was after. After pleading their respective cases, players...
Dotsey sisters keep Haverford girls unbeaten in No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup
–– — Undefeated through its first 15 games, Haverford’s girls still had plenty to prove. The Fords have been a solid District 1 squad of late though not a powerhouse, making it to the state tournament a year ago for the first time in a decade. But they entered Sunday’s clash with Abington — certainly in the powerhouse discussion — ranked No. 1 in the District 1 6A unofficial formula rankings, yet without a true marquee win under their belts.
Stewart-Herring helps Roman Catholic hold off West Catholic
PHILADELPHIA — In a battle of Philadelphia Catholic League heavyweights, a league newcomer came up clutch to solidify the win. With 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jermai Stewart-Herring headed to the line with a chance to give Roman Catholic a one-point lead, its first lead since early in the third quarter.
