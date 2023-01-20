ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Pope, Akanno lead Oregon State past Cal 68-48

BERKELEY, Calif — Jordan Pope scored 19 points, Dexter Akanno added 16, and Oregon State defeated California 68-48 on Sunday. Glenn Taylor Jr. added 11 points for Oregon State (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12), which shot 54% both overall and from 3-point distance, making 13 of 24 from beyond the arc. The Beavers made one free throw in six tries.
CORVALLIS, OR
OSU helps Oregon Zoo care for big cat

PORTLAND, Oregon — A much-loved tiger at the Oregon Zoo is back to good health, thanks to a veterinary partnership between the zoo and Oregon State University. Bernadette was showing some very concerning signs of illness last summer, including a seizure that temporarily stopped her breathing. She needed an MRI, and although there was one option in Portland, her care team concluded that the best course of action was to take a trip to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
mRNA technology may deliver genetic fix to hereditary blindness

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Promising research at Oregon State University is working on ways to fix blindness for people with rare genetic conditions. The research centers on the same mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines. “Our interest is the treatment of blindness. And delivering genes that can connect to some...
CORVALLIS, OR
Salem police officers shoot and kill robbery suspect in exchange of gunfire

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police officers shot and killed a man following an armed robbery attempt and an exchange of gunfire Monday morning, police said. The man, later identified as 27-year-old Michael James Compton, was fatally shot at around 9 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Napa Auto Parts in the area of Commercial Street Southeast and Barnes Avenue.
SALEM, OR
Witnesses say police shot and killed a person in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Multiple witnesses told KGW police shot and killed a person in the area of Commercial Street Southeast and Barnes Avenue in Salem on Monday morning. KGW reporter Mike Benner reported from the scene that numerous evidence markers had been placed on Commercial Street and in the bark dust outside a nearby auto parts store.
SALEM, OR
Multiple crashes in Marion County due to ice

SALEM, Ore. — Emergency crews responded to several crashes throughout Marion County on Sunday with icy roads being the major factor. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said there were at least 11 crashes between midnight and early Sunday night, some which resulted in serious injuries. One on Sunnyside Road...
MARION COUNTY, OR

