HS scores 1/21: Poky boys blow out Minico, Rockland boys earn win
BOYS BASKETBALL Pocatello 61, Minico 43 Three players scored in double figures for the Thunder: Julian Bowie (13), Kesler Vaughan (11) and Braden Magnuson (10), helping Poky improve to 17-0. Rockland 62, Malad 28 Several players put up solid nights for the Bulldogs, including Teague Matthews (12 points, 11 rebounds), Brandon Neal (17 points, nine rebounds) and Brigham Hubbard (17 points, five rebounds, five assists). GIRLS BASKETBALL Snake River 55, American Falls 30 On senior night, Rylie Edlefsen scored 12 points and Abby Gilbert added 11 points for the Panthers.
Over 1,200 wrestlers come to Idaho Falls for annual Tiger-Grizz Tournament
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wrestlers from across region flocked to Idaho Falls and Skyline High School this weekend for the 42nd Tiger-Grizz Tournament. The wrestlers competed in first, second, and third round matches Friday to set up the semifinals and championships for Saturday. Notable wrestlers Mack Mauger (Blackfoot, 120),...
Several wrecks reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho due to snowy conditions
Wrecks are being reported on Interstate 15 in Bannock County due to snowy conditions. Sunday morning's snowfall has created very slick conditions on the freeway from Downey to Pocatello and accidents are happening on that stretch of freeway. The crashes and slide-offs started occurring around 10 a.m. and some of the accidents have resulted in injuries. If you're going to travel on Interstate 15 on Sunday, expect delays due to the crashes and please drive carefully because of the snow and ice.
CAL Ranch expanding its footprint across the west with merger
IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that's been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch's vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
Icy Inferno quickly becoming city wide favorite tradition
For the third year the city of Ammon hosted the city favorite event the Annual Icy Inferno. The event is set to help city residents have fun while they safely dispose of their live Christmas trees from the previous holiday season.
Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho
SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Idaho man killed in two-vehicle crash near Shelley
BOISE, Idaho — A 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County Saturday morning, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Police said the man was traveling southbound on US 91 in a Ford Explorer when he crossed over the center line and struck a Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction. The Ford went off the highway and struck a power pole.
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Persuaded by a moose to exit the trail
The Moose Loop Trail just west of Pond’s Lodge in Island Park lived up to its name last week. My sweetheart and I drove to Pond’s Lodge for a quick cross-country ski outing and made a pit stop at the gas station, using the facilities and buying their last box of Lorna Doone shortbread cookies.
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Ammon Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire set Saturday
The City of Ammon will hold the annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and fireworks show Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at McCowin Park.
Local store owners who helped young mother on Christmas honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email o few weeks ago about the owners of a locally-owned business who went above and beyond to...
Judge makes ruling in Daybell trial
A judge denied a request to postpone the murder trial for Chad and Lori Daybell and they will not be permitted to have face-to-face meetings or phone calls for strategy sessions.
One man arrested after pursuit and Deputy involved shooting
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - One man has been taken into custody, after leading Bingham County Deputies on a Friday evening pursuit. The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reports, the incident started around 7:30 p.m. "Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in
Blackfoot Water Department employee obtains water distribution licence
Kaden Mitchell, a Blackfoot Water Department employee, has obtained his class one water distribution license, which will allow him to have expanded responsibilities at the water department. Mitchell is the fourth one in the department to obtain this license. Mitchell, who’s two years into working with the Blackfoot Water Department,...
Local sheriff's deputy opens fire on vehicle during high-speed chase
On Friday, at approximately 7:28 p.m., Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39. During...
Two arrested after deputies find illegal drugs during traffic stop
IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested Sunday morning after deputies reportedly found a variety of illegal drugs in their car after a traffic stop. Joseph Angelo Keimer, 28, and Colby Wade Hokanson, 22, were charged with multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
