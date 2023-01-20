Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Scott Murray for updates from the first leg at St Mary’s
Cher, love and karaoke: the story behind Darvel’s Scottish Cup shock
There was a moment before Darvel’s historic Scottish Cup victory against Aberdeen on Monday that Mick Kennedy describes as “very interesting”. The manager had given a tub-thumping team talk, one that has gone viral on social media, and his team had completed their warmup, but tension lingered in the dressing room. Then Cher’s Believe started up on a player’s speaker.
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
Comments / 0