ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cher, love and karaoke: the story behind Darvel’s Scottish Cup shock

There was a moment before Darvel’s historic Scottish Cup victory against Aberdeen on Monday that Mick Kennedy describes as “very interesting”. The manager had given a tub-thumping team talk, one that has gone viral on social media, and his team had completed their warmup, but tension lingered in the dressing room. Then Cher’s Believe started up on a player’s speaker.
BBC

Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed

An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy