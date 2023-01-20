Harnessing the power of relationships was the smartest thing Nina Lee did when her career began. Now the Senior Director of Communications at The Oriel Company, Lee’s work involves handling some of music’s biggest and rising stars like Joji, Channel Tres and UPSAHL. “Handler” is the simplest term to describe a publicist’s job, but the truth is, publicists are miracle workers for their artists — their tasks can range from pitching media outlets to write about an upcoming gig to facilitating an artist’s first-ever GRAMMY campaign and red carpet (which also involves everything from booking cars to holding glam teams, after party coordination, gifting suites, and more), writing press releases, approving photos and a lot more. Dozens of campaigns are executed simultaneously, which means each publicist should remain attentive, organized and creative at all times. “Our job is to connect the dots between what’s happening in culture and a client’s mission,” says Lee. “How can we tell a story and reach new audiences?”

1 DAY AGO