‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Social Media Erupts When Twitter Calls Aretha Franklin Ballad “Harmful”
Singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin is remembered as the Queen of Soul, selling over 75 million records around the globe. She is credited by the Pulitzer Prize jury for providing an “indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.” However, one song in particular, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” has been the center of a lot of attention thanks to one divisive social media post.
Panic! At The Disco says it is disbanding
The widely known pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco officially announced earlier today that they have broken up.
hypebeast.com
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Nike Drama 'Air' Gets 2023 Theatrical Release Date
Ben Affleck’s forthcoming directorial effort, Air, will premiere in theaters worldwide on April 5, prior to its debut on Amazon’s Prime Video. The film, which stars Affleck and Matt Damon, follows the inception of the Air Jordan Brand and the game-changing partnership between. and Michael Jordan. The sports...
hypebeast.com
How Casablanca's FW23 "For the Peace" Show Missed the Mark
After several showgoers walked out of Casablanca‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show that controversially used real horses, it was hoped that this season Charaf Tajer and his brand could redeem themselves. However, for Fall/Winter 2023, the London-based, French-Moroccan designer served up a collection titled “For the Peace,” inspired by Syria, refugees, and “how some young people in Syria who were prepared to risk everything to find joy — they were doing something which you and I would consider ordinary: partying.”
Jenny Slate On Her First Oscar Nomination As Co-Creator And Star Of ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’
After receiving her first Oscar nomination, Jenny Slate says she is completely overwhelmed. “I thought I’d be more energetic, but I’m really shocked,” she says. “I sort of felt like a bit smoothed over and I felt really calm… now I just can’t stop crying.” As co-creator and star of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Slate received her first Oscar nomination today in the Best Animated Feature category. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story Oscar Scorecards: A24, Netflix, Disney Lead Way Related Story Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin Reflect On 'Elvis' Oscar Nominations Following "Some Really Difficult Days" The film is...
hypebeast.com
Joey Bada$$ Performs Extended Cover of Mos Def's "UMI Says"
During an appearance on Australian radio station Triple J, Joey Bada$$ delivered a melodic cover of Mos Def’s ”UMI Says,” off his 1999 debut studio album. In Triple J’s “Like A Version” segment, which sees featured musicians perform one cover and one of their own tracks each week, Bada$$ performed a dreamy, extended version of “UMI Says.” His rendition was accompanied by Zimbabwean-born, Melbourne-based artist KYE. Following his performance of Def’s track, Bada$$ sang “Show Me,” which appears on his recently-released third studio album, 2000.
hypebeast.com
Nina Lee Has Mastered Artist Publicity
Harnessing the power of relationships was the smartest thing Nina Lee did when her career began. Now the Senior Director of Communications at The Oriel Company, Lee’s work involves handling some of music’s biggest and rising stars like Joji, Channel Tres and UPSAHL. “Handler” is the simplest term to describe a publicist’s job, but the truth is, publicists are miracle workers for their artists — their tasks can range from pitching media outlets to write about an upcoming gig to facilitating an artist’s first-ever GRAMMY campaign and red carpet (which also involves everything from booking cars to holding glam teams, after party coordination, gifting suites, and more), writing press releases, approving photos and a lot more. Dozens of campaigns are executed simultaneously, which means each publicist should remain attentive, organized and creative at all times. “Our job is to connect the dots between what’s happening in culture and a client’s mission,” says Lee. “How can we tell a story and reach new audiences?”
hypebeast.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Becomes Sixth Film in History to Pass $2 Billion USD at the Global Box Office
Six weeks following its release, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has officially earned more than $2 billion USD at the global box office, according to Variety. The monumental milestone makes Avatar 2 the sixth film in history to pass $2 billion USD, following blockbuster hits including Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic and Avatar.
hypebeast.com
Ernest W. Baker Wants to Dress You in "Grandma Chic" for Fall 2023
Reid Baker and Ines Amorim’s emerging label Ernest W. Baker might still be in its infancy, but with accolades such as being shortlisted for the 2018 LVMH Prize and having a clientele that includes Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Harry Styles, Burna Boy, and Emma Corrin, the brand is pipped to become a household name this year. And with the new Fall 2023 menswear collection now unveiled, it’s bound to happen.
hypebeast.com
Drama Call Is Warming Up in 2023 With a New "Puffah" Collection
Manchester-based streetwear label Drama Call has just presented a brand-new “Puffah” jacket — and it’s a new age for the label which has traditionally been known for its “heaviest in the game” tracksuits and varied T-shirt iterations. Recently, Drama has been pushing its boundaries...
hypebeast.com
John Galliano's Maison Margiela Explores Punk Romance in Co-Ed 2023 Show
John Galliano is a storyteller, a master of creating a narrative and presenting characters that define Maison Margiela throughout the ages. Naturally, this is exactly how the House’s Co-Ed 2023 ready-to-wear runway show unfolded as it closed out Paris Fashion Week last night. Blending Haute Couture (which commences today...
hypebeast.com
Namacheko Conjures New Age Grunge for FW23
With Belgian brand Namacheko, there lives a commitment to subverting not only designs but themes that we’ve seen before. Alongside crafting remixed silhouettes, the brand stands tall in its power of reinvention. Just like previous collections, the brand’s latest for the Fall/Winter 2023 season walks stands in this same arena – offering new design perspectives on styles that have been long in existence.
hypebeast.com
Instagram Now Has a Quiet Mode
Instagram has launched a new Quiet Mode to help users focus and encourage them to set boundaries with their social media usage. Once the feature is turned on, users will not receive notifications, and their activity status will signal that they are “in quiet mode.” The app will send an auto-reply to users who attempt to contact you via the app. Additionally, users can customize their Quiet Mode hours to align with their schedule, and once the feature is turned off, Instagram will share a quick review of missed notifications. The company notes that it will prompt teens to turn on the feature if it notices that they have spent an excessive amount of time scrolling through their feed at night.
