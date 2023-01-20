Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
Washington Missourian
Commission allocates $2M for Union expressway project
Franklin County Commissioners voted Thursday to provide $2 million in federal stimulus money to the city of Union to construct the Union expressway project. The city is overseeing construction of the 0.7-mile roadway and bridge going from the eastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50, over the Bourbeuse River, to just north of the western intersection of the highways. The county is in charge of the construction of a roundabout at the northern intersection of the Union Expressway and Highway 47, near the existing intersection of Highway 47 and Old County Farm Road.
excelsiorcitizen.com
Ameren and Missouri American Water Propose Significant Rate Increases
Excelsior Springs saw some relief when the Excelsior Springs City Council voted to lower sewer rates by 8% just a few weeks ago. It felt like nothing, though, when Spire announced a week later that they would be raising rates by 9%. Now those living in the Wood Heights area who are getting their water utilities through American Water are looking at a possible +25.7% increase. Ameren Missouri has also requested an +11.64% increase, spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase from $8.00 to $13.00 in the monthly fixed residential customer charge.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
What’s Missouri’s Smallest Town? – Don’t Blink or You’ll Miss It
Yes, Missouri is known partially for its big metros of St. Louis and Kansas City. But, I could argue that the real character of the Show Me State is defined by the smallest communities. What is the smallest town in Missouri? Don't blink driving through or you'll miss it. There...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
Washington Missourian
Driver’s License testing location in Washington on the move
Driver’s license hopefuls will soon need to report to a new location in order to complete their driver’s test. Under an agreement approved by the Washington City Council on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Driver Exam Station will move from the Public Safety Building at 301 Jefferson St. to the Washington Town & Country fairground’s administration building. The change could take effect as soon as next Friday, Jan. 27.
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT issues notice ahead of Wintry Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an urgent message Monday in the wake of winter storm watches across the Midwest. Beginning Tuesday night and carrying on into Wednesday morning, snow storms are expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow or more across parts of the state. Five to 9 inches of snow are possible for areas south of I-44, MoDOT added.
Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In response to statewide backlash, Columbia Public Schools superintendent sent an open letter to Gov. Mike Parson about a field trip some students attended that included a drag performance. Parson is among several Republican Missouri politicians who spoke out Friday about CPS's field trip to Columbia's Annual "Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast. The The post Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
Could Missouri’s Best Cheeseburger Be Hiding in a Tiny Drive-In?
Food is such a subjective topic, I could argue that it's impossible to know what the "best" anything is. But, there are some that make the case that online reviews are a good indicator. If that's the case, could Missouri's best cheeseburger really be hiding in a tiny drive-in? This...
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
fourstateshomepage.com
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?
MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
In Missouri Is It Legal To Honk To Let Someone Know You’re Here?
We've all done it. We get to our buddy's house and honk the horn to let them know we're out front or in the driveway. So is it legal to do this in Missouri?. Come to think of it, perhaps that should read we've all done it if we're of a certain age. Yaknow, like we were driving in the period before cell phones. Because I don't know about you, these days I'm much more likely to text "here" or "out front" to the person I'm picking up, as opposed to just beeping the horn.
Washington Missourian
Documentary on German heritage, culture to be screened in Washington
A documentary chronicling the history of Missouri’s German heritage is heading to the big screen — and it will make its debut in Washington. According to officials with Missouri Life Media, the 90-minute film, “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage” will be the focus of a dinner party event held on Feb. 23, at the John B. Busch Brewery in Washington. Tickets are required for the event and can be purchased online at MissouriLife.com/germandocumentary.
Washington Missourian
Crews prepare for 'a pretty typical snowfall'
A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin County and the surrounding area starting Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday. The snow is expected to begin accumulating around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and continue through noon on Wednesday. Washington is expected to receive more...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
