KTVU FOX 2
Longtime Castro bar suddenly closes
San Francisco, California - One of the Castro's oldest and beloved bars, Harvey’s, has closed its doors, for good. Harvey's opened in 1974 as the Elephant Walk, it was renamed Harvey's in 1988, in honor of assassinated Supervisor Harvey Milk. 23 May 2022, Berlin: A member of the initiative...
KTVU FOX 2
Lunar New Year events continue in Bay Area after deadly shooting in Monterey Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In San Jose, the Lunar New Year was celebrated at History Park this weekend and some people there talked about the impact the deadly shooting in Monterey Park is having on how people celebrate. "There have been multiple elders who have come up to me and...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco’s Chinatown sends strength to victims of Southern California mass shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - As members of the Asian American community in Southern California mourn the 10 people who died in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration, those in San Francisco’s Chinatown were banding together and staying strong Sunday. "We hope that not just in San...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from Fort Funston cliff
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters on Sunday evening rescued two people from down a cliff side at Fort Funston. Firefighters used ropes to rappel down the side of the cliff and bring the two people to safety. No one was injured. A CHP helicopter assisted with the rescue.
KTVU FOX 2
Residents of San Ramon senior community still homeless after New Year's flood
Dozens of elderly San Ramon residents are still unable to live in their homes. This, after a New Year’s Eve flood sent a river of water into their senior community.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco median home prices drop most in US, brokerage says
The median home price in San Francisco fell by 5.1% in December compared to the year before, making it the steepest decline among 53 US cities, according to a real-estate report. That real-estate decline put the median San Francisco home price at $985,929 last month, compared to $1,038,444 a year...
KTVU FOX 2
2 separate hit-and-runs in San Francisco minutes apart, 1 dead: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - Two separate hit-and-runs by the same alleged driver occurred within minutes and blocks of each other, resulting in two injured and one dead in San Francisco, authorities said. Around 2:10 a.m. early Sunday in the Mission District, San Francisco police responded to 16th St. and Capp where...
KTVU FOX 2
Community left in shock after Half Moon Bay shootings
Community members are deeply pained after Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. A chaplain was called to the crime scene as well as translators. The two shootings that killed seven people, happened at related nurseries where the suspect is said to have been an employee.
KTVU FOX 2
Heartbreak in Half Moon Bay after 7 people killed in 2 related shootings
Officials are still sorting through details of Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay at two different locations. Seven people were killed and a suspect is in custody.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's cousin speaks out
Speaking in Spanish, Alex Garcia Perez, said two of his cousins were shooting victims. One was killed and the other is the one who survived and is at the hospital. But he said trying to track down accurate information has been very difficult. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple people shot and killed in Half Moon Bay, suspect in custody
At least four people were shot and killed at two separate locations in Half Moon Bay on Monday. San Mateo County Sheriff says a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community at this time.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay residents help families impacted by mass shooting that killed 7 people
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Residents in the close-knit community of Half Moon Bay were shocked Monday by a mass shooting that left seven people dead and one person taken to Stanford Hospital with gunshot injuries. Dozens of San Mateo County Sheriff's investigators and the FBI responded to the shooting...
KTVU FOX 2
49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested in San Jose following domestic violence allegation
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested in San Jose on Monday on a domestic violence charge. San Jose police said at about 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Santana Row, where a woman reported that her boyfriend, identified as Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument.
KTVU FOX 2
7 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in custody
We are learning developing details from San Mateo County Sheriff's Department after a suspect was taken into custody Monday for shooting at two different nursery locations in Half Moon Bay. At least seven people are dead, according to officials.
KTVU FOX 2
25 people displaced, fire fighter sent to ER following San Francisco residential fire
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A two alarm fire near San Francisco's Alamo Square displaced 25 residents and sent one firefighter to the emergency room. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the fire broke out at approximately 1:30 a.m. at 1310 Hayes St. According to officials, two three-story residential buildings...
KTVU FOX 2
Crews to bring in 200 boulders, fabric to shore up West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Work is getting underway Monday or a portion of road in Santa Cruz hat has started falling into the ocean after the recent storms. The city is beginning construction on West Cliff Drive, the scenic street along the waterfront. Crews are going to bring 200 tons...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 67-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher shoving student in class, district says
The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves steal high-end bicycles in string of Marin County garage break-ins
CORTE MADERA, Calif. - Police agencies in Marin County are investigating a string of garage burglaries in which thieves use improvised tools to steal high-end bicycles. There have been a total of 10 reported garage break-ins in Corte Madera, Larkspur and San Anselmo during the past six weeks. Investigators say...
