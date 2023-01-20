ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime Castro bar suddenly closes

San Francisco, California - One of the Castro's oldest and beloved bars, Harvey’s, has closed its doors, for good. Harvey's opened in 1974 as the Elephant Walk, it was renamed Harvey's in 1988, in honor of assassinated Supervisor Harvey Milk. 23 May 2022, Berlin: A member of the initiative...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from Fort Funston cliff

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters on Sunday evening rescued two people from down a cliff side at Fort Funston. Firefighters used ropes to rappel down the side of the cliff and bring the two people to safety. No one was injured. A CHP helicopter assisted with the rescue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco median home prices drop most in US, brokerage says

The median home price in San Francisco fell by 5.1% in December compared to the year before, making it the steepest decline among 53 US cities, according to a real-estate report. That real-estate decline put the median San Francisco home price at $985,929 last month, compared to $1,038,444 a year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Community left in shock after Half Moon Bay shootings

Community members are deeply pained after Monday's mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. A chaplain was called to the crime scene as well as translators. The two shootings that killed seven people, happened at related nurseries where the suspect is said to have been an employee.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting victim's cousin speaks out

Speaking in Spanish, Alex Garcia Perez, said two of his cousins were shooting victims. One was killed and the other is the one who survived and is at the hospital. But he said trying to track down accurate information has been very difficult. Allie Rasmus reports.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested in San Jose following domestic violence allegation

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested in San Jose on Monday on a domestic violence charge. San Jose police said at about 4:40 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Santana Row, where a woman reported that her boyfriend, identified as Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

7 dead in Half Moon Bay shootings, suspect in custody

We are learning developing details from San Mateo County Sheriff's Department after a suspect was taken into custody Monday for shooting at two different nursery locations in Half Moon Bay. At least seven people are dead, according to officials.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 67-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

