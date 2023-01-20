ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘I will continue to apologize,’ sex work, trauma support nonprofit rebuilding public trust after religious, anti-industry agenda accusations

8newsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
LAS VEGAS, NV
The former head of the Nevada State Police talks about staffing issues they are facing, and problems it causes for public safety. Nevada is about to be hit with some Covid-19 pandemic-era extra money going away, bringing food assistance and evictions back to previous levels. How one local non-profit is trying to help people navigate it.
NEVADA STATE
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Teen that died during Las Vegas sporting event honored

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Players took the field Monday at Centennial High School to commemorate the life of a teen who died during a sporting event. Monday’s flag football game between Centennial and Desert Oasis high schools was the first since 16-year-old Ashari Hughes passed away after suffering a “medical emergency” on Jan. 5 during the contest.
LAS VEGAS, NV

