How the NFL’s Final Four Teams Explain the 2022 Season
The NFL’s version of the Final Four is officially set, and it certainly feels as if it’s made up of the league’s four best teams. The Bengals and Chiefs will meet for a fourth time in two years, with Cincinnati looking to win its fourth consecutive game against Kansas City. And the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will duke it out for the NFC title after both thoroughly dominated the conference this season. Since November, this group of four has lost a combined total of four games—and only three if you don’t count the Chiefs’ Week 13 loss to the Bengals. It’s hardly a surprise that they’re the last ones standing.
THE GIANTS’ SEASON ENDS IN THE DIVISIONAL ROUND
JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Giants’ 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Live!. Host: John Jastremski. Producer: Stefan...
The Eagles Will Face the 49ers for a Chance to Play in the Super Bowl
The 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night and will face the Eagles next weekend at the Linc for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. Sheil and Ben are back with some immediate matchup thoughts on how this one will play out. What should the Eagles’ scheme be to stop the vaunted 49ers offense led by “Mr. Irrelevant,” Brock Purdy? How does the Eagles offense stack up against a ferocious 49ers defense that loves to hit? Plus, we try to get Cliff and Sheil jobs at Temple University.
The Shannon Sharpe Situation and the Dog Days of the NBA Season
Logan and Raja discuss the verbal altercation between Shannon Sharpe and Dillon Brooks at the Grizzlies-Lakers game last week and courtside heckling (2:00). Next, the guys talk about making it through the dog days of the season and next month’s All-Star Weekend (28:00). Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell.
Sunday Divisional-Round Recap: Bengals Cruise Past the Bills, and the Niners Shut Down the Cowboys
Nora, Steven, and Ben recap the Sunday divisional games, starting with the Niners defense leading the way to a 19-12 victory. They talk about both offenses struggling to score and what’s next for the Cowboys (1:28). Then, they discuss the Bengals’ impressive road victory over the Bills. They talk about the Bengals’ impressive defense, Josh Allen’s struggles, a look ahead to Bengals-Chiefs, and more (30:08).
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Bengals' Eli Apple responds to criticism over possible Damar Hamlin-related tweet
Apple appeared to have spent hours on Monday tweeting, retweeting and quote-tweeting on the social media app with anything related to bashing the Buffalo Bills. Apple's Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Bills in the AFC divisional round on Sunday, with the defensive back recording six combined tackles and one pass defended while playing all 63 defensive snaps and doing his part to shut down Bills Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Potential Playoff Runs and Dunk Contest Disruptions, Plus Mid-Season Awards
Austin and Pausha recap the Wolves’ close win against the Raptors and discuss how certain teams should handle their playoff aspirations when they’re in that middle ground of tanking or making a run (1:42). Then, they touch on a player’s mentality when trade rumors circulate (4:38), look at how home-court advantage impacts teams (10:41), and revisit their viral highlight culture conversation. Later, they share their mid-season awards for MVP, Rookie of the Year, and best potential dunk contest participant (29:45).
Eagles Blow Out Giants to Advance to the NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles advance through to the NFC championship game after beating the New York Giants in the divisional round on Saturday night, 38-7. Sheil and Ben discuss the overall dominance from both sides of the ball, then debate which opponent the Eagles should want to face next: the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers. Plus, Nick Sirianni has fully embraced Philadelphia, and we are here for it. Hit us up using the hashtag #RingerPhilly.
A Cowboys Collapse, Burrow’s Big Day, Buffalo’s Big Mistake, and a Baby Doll Cameo With Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys scoring only 12 points in their loss to the 49ers, the Eagles’ blowout win over the Giants, the Bengals’ impressive win over the Bills, and Chiefs-Jaguars (1:27). Then, they guess the lines for the AFC and NFC championship games (51:49), followed by special guest James “Baby Doll” Dixon, and Parent Corner (1:03:23).
Divisional Weekend Recap, How the Giants Get Better, and Calls
(0:50) — DIVISIONAL ROUND: JJ recaps the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and looks ahead to championship weekend. (10:55) — GIANTS: The Giants were outclassed by the Eagles on Saturday and now have to make pivotal offseason moves in order to compete with the top talent in the NFL.
The Rui Hachimura Trade Doesn’t Move the Needle for the Lakers
After roughly six months of rumors and an underwhelming first half of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers finally completed a trade Monday—but neither Russell Westbrook nor their coveted future first-round picks are going anywhere. Instead, they kicked off the two-week sprint to the trade deadline with a smaller...
Saturday Divisional Round Recap: Chiefs Win Despite Mahomes Injury, Eagles Soar Past Giants
Nora and Steven start the pod by recapping the Chiefs’ win over the Jaguars (01:47). They discuss Patrick Mahomes’s ankle injury and how Steve Spagnuolo’s defense stifled the Jaguars’ offensive game plan. After, they talk about the Eagles’ emphatic win over the Giants and Daniel Jones’s future in New York (23:43).
The Clippers Must Go All In Before the Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers got trade season started on Monday by acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and three second-rounders, which could be the first of many moves ahead of the trade deadline on February 9. Only 5.5 games separate the third-seeded Sacramento Kings and the 13th-seeded...
The 24 Players Who Deserve to Make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
It’s time to pick our 2023 NBA All-Star teams! The starters in each conference are the players I voted for with my official ballot. The reserves get here by way of being awesome, owning impressive advanced and basic numbers, and contributing nightly to winning. Without further ado, here are all 24 of my picks, starting with the East.
Get Off Dak’s Back! Plus: Joe Burrow’s Window, Bad Bills Overreactions, and More Big Takeaways From the Divisional-Round Weekend
Sheil and Ben share their reactions to the NFL’s divisional-round action, starting their conversation by explaining why Dak Prescott wasn’t the only reason for the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Sheil then details how Joe Burrow is always right, and Ben breaks down how San Francisco will benefit from surviving Brock Purdy’s worst game as a starter (17:12). Next, they swat down all of the negative Bills hysteria and speculate on Aaron Rodgers’s next move (37:23). They end the pod by giving some love to Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (1:01:28).
Should the C’s Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline? Plus, Chad Finn on the New Red Sox NESN Booth.
Brian recaps the Celtics’ gritty win in Toronto on Saturday night and discusses any moves the team might make before the trade deadline (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn about the new additions to the NESN Red Sox broadcast for the upcoming season, NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics, and the Red Sox’s Winter Weekend (18:50). Finally, Brian takes some calls and talks about Mac Jones and the Pats’ offensive coordinator search (55:40).We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Divisional Round
With the NFL conference championship games set up, The Ringer staff takes a look at all the action from the divisional round. There’s analysis on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys throwing away another big playoff moment, how Patrick Mahomes’s ankle injury might affect the Chiefs in the next round, and the Eagles putting on a show vs. the Giants. Plus, there’s analysis on the Bills’ disappointing exit, winners and losers from last weekend’s games, and much more!
Can the Bears Build Like a Champion?
The Full Go returns for its 200th episode as Jason brings on Laurence Holmes to discuss the NFL playoffs and how the postseason affects the Bears going forward. They also discuss the probable misstep of hiring Matt Eberflus over Brian Daboll, the Bears’ plans for the offseason, the importance of hiring Kevin Warren, and more. They wrap the interview by sharing a moment to honor Chicago radio legend Lin Brehmer, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.
