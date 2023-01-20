Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Related
KARK
Hogs still has plenty of work to do in transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has added 10 scholarship recruits from the transfer portal and some preferred walk-on players as well, but they aren’t nearly done. The transfer portal closed Jan. 18, but will be open again April 15-30. Arkansas had good success last year late in the portal adding such recruits as Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, Arkansas State defensive tackle Terry Hampton and Toledo wide receiver Matt Landers. They will need late success again this year.
KARK
No. 1 South Carolina downs Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-5, 4-3 SEC) hung tough with South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) hung tough in the first quarter with the Gamecocks, but after being outscored 67-29 in the last three quarters, Arkansas was downed 92-46. The Gamecocks showed why the team is No. 1/1 in the country, outrebounding the Razorbacks 74-17, while delivering 37 points off second-chance opportunities versus Arkansas’ zero. Arkansas’ 17 rebounds is the least pulled down by the Razorbacks in SEC play in program history. The least coming into today’s game was 19 at Florida in 1998.
KARK
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
KARK
Arkansas lands DE Trajan Jeffcoat
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play. Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.
KARK
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
KARK
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
KARK
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Razorbacks getting back on track, Recruiting and Pro Hogs Update
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Kevin McPherson to discuss the differences in this year’s Razorback team versus year’s past. They also give an update on recruiting and how the Pro Hogs are doing in the NBA.
KARK
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
KARK
Beck and Phoenix bringing co-headlining tour to AMP
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beck and Phoenix will be bringing their co-headlining tour to the Walmart AMP this summer as part of the Cox Concert Series, the Rogers venue announced Monday morning. The Summer Odyssey Tour will be making its way to Northwest Arkansas on Aug. 18 with guests...
Comments / 0