Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando dies at 78
Arizona State Sun Devils baseball legend Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died at the age of 78. Bando helped lead ASU to both of its first two College World Series berths in Omaha in 1964 and 1965, and...
No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA's 14-game win streak
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — Arizona spent the first half banging bodies with UCLA and the closing seconds desperately trying to hang on against the Bruins' press. Even through that, the Wildcats kept their composure and came out with what may be their most impressive win of the season.
New Arizona State OL commit Sean Na'a breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco offensive lineman Sean Na'a took his official visit to Arizona State over the weekend and didn't waste too much time at all announcing for the Sun Devils. We talked with Na'a on Sunday and it definitely seemed like more a matter of when, not if,...
What did Tommy Lloyd say after UCLA?
After Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLA on Saturday, head coach Tommy Lloyd made sure to take time to compliment two specific players. “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what we’re as a program, me being in my second year and obviously expectations and standards are really high, which is great,” Lloyd said. “I always welcome that.
Yardbarker
Jobs With the Spring Training Home, Camelback Ranch is Hiring for 2023 Season
Camelback Ranch is located in Phoenix Arizona and will be its 15th year as the spring training home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers have released their Spring Training schedule and will kick off their season against the Chicago Cubs on February 26th. L.A. plays...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
peoriatimes.com
Already in Peoria, Carolina’s opens in Glendale
Carolina’s Mexican Food is opening its sixth location in Arizona, as the popular restaurant is coming to Glendale. This location will be the third in the West Valley and will open Glendale’s eyes and stomachs to the historical Mexican restaurant that has been around since the 1960s. “We...
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
KTAR.com
City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields
PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
KTAR.com
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February
PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
Hash Kitchen Building Momentum With Newest Arizona Opening
The brunch spot is booming with four new locations opening in 2023 and seven in development for 2024
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
News Channel Nebraska
Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ
Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
Phoenix New Times
This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist
Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix double homicide suspect shot and killed in Kansas during shootout with deputies
PHOENIX - A double homicide suspect out of Phoenix was found in Kansas by authorities and was killed in a shootout, police said. The suspect allegedly killed Cameron Brown, 28, and Asya Rose Ribble, 27, on Jan. 22 around 1 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Their small children were found safe inside the home.
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
thearizona100.com
Historic snowfalls in Phoenix
While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
You'll need reservations to eat at these top Valley restaurants during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — A long time ago, the joke about Phoenix's culinary scene was a bitter "Tacos, steak and one French guy." Things have changed (though the French guy, Vincent Guerithault, still has a great restaurant here) and Phoenix is the home to the kind of places that get featured on Netflix specials and Yelp favorite lists.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
AZFamily
Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
