news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
Fox5 KVVU
28 catalytic converters stolen from Las Vegas RV business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves continue to cause expensive headaches for Las Vegas Valley residents. The latest theft happened at Camping World off Las Vegas Boulevard. The business tells FOX5 someone stole 28 converters last week. One victim told FOX5 he had his RV there for maintenance...
FOX 28 Spokane
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man in a vehicle after he shot two women dead in an apartment, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died in gunfire as police approached their vehicle. Monday’s hearing about the Henderson shooting suggested that Jason Neo Bourne shot the boy several times, including in the head, after police opened fire into the vehicle. It wasn’t clear if any of the 27 shots that police fired struck the boy. Police say Bourne had shot and killed the boy’s mother and a housekeeper, and the family lawyer says the boy’s 16-year-old sister remains a paraplegic from her wounds.
