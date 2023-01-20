ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

jammin1057.com

‘Driverless’ Car Kills 77-Year-Old Las Vegas Man

Tragedy struck a local Las Vegas home when a 77-year-old man was the victim of an unfortunate, freak car accident. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department, a “driverless” car rolling down a driveway killed a 77-year-old man. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of Quarry Ridge Street near Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive. The incident started when the man exited his 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which was parked in the driveway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

28 catalytic converters stolen from Las Vegas RV business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves continue to cause expensive headaches for Las Vegas Valley residents. The latest theft happened at Camping World off Las Vegas Boulevard. The business tells FOX5 someone stole 28 converters last week. One victim told FOX5 he had his RV there for maintenance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man killed by unknown suspect in Sunday afternoon shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man died in a shooting that resulted from a fight in the southeast Las Vegas valley over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers arrived to the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man in a vehicle after he shot two women dead in an apartment, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy who died in gunfire as police approached their vehicle. Monday’s hearing about the Henderson shooting suggested that Jason Neo Bourne shot the boy several times, including in the head, after police opened fire into the vehicle. It wasn’t clear if any of the 27 shots that police fired struck the boy. Police say Bourne had shot and killed the boy’s mother and a housekeeper, and the family lawyer says the boy’s 16-year-old sister remains a paraplegic from her wounds.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Las Vegas Man, 77, Dies After His Own Car Rolls Over Him in His Driveway and Drags Him with It

The driverless vehicle rolled backward down a slope, police said A 77-year-old Las Vegas man was killed Sunday after his own car rolled over him in his driveway, and dragged him with it, according to the Las Vegas Police Department. The accident took place in front of 2052 Quarry Ridge Street around 1:06 p.m. local time. "A driverless gold 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was parked in the driveway and left running," the crash report stated. "The male driver exited the vehicle and was standing behind it when it began...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Teachers tell legislators staff shortage in CCSD is at ‘crisis level’

Clark County teachers and staff addressed legislators Saturday about the issues within the Clark County School District and the state of education overall. Teachers tell legislators staff shortage in CCSD …. Clark County teachers and staff addressed legislators Saturday about the issues within the Clark County School District and the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

