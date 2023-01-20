Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka tops Bencic, will face Vekic in Australian Open quarterfinals
Aryna Sabalenka won a hotly anticipated fourth-round match between Top 10 players on Rod Laver Arena on Monday, defeating Belinda Bencic 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first Australian Open quarterfinal. No.5 seed Sabalenka was into the Round of 16 in Melbourne for the third straight season, and she went one...
wtatennis.com
Ostapenko upsets Gauff to reach Australian Open quarterfinals
No.17 seed Jelena Ostapenko moved through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Sunday for the first time in her career with a 7-5, 6-3 win over No.7 seed Coco Gauff at Melbourne Park. In her first fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open, Ostapenko needed 93 minutes to move...
wtatennis.com
Pegula makes Australian Open quarterfinals for third straight year
No.3 seed Jessica Pegula continued her strong play at the Australian Open, ousting No.20 seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16. In a highly anticipated first meeting between two of last year's Australian Open quarterfinalists, it was World No.3 Pegula -- the highest-ranked player remaining in the field -- who prevailed over 2021 Roland Garros champion Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes of play.
wtatennis.com
Linette upsets Garcia, to face Pliskova in Australian Open quarters
In her 30th Grand Slam main-draw appearance, Poland's Magda Linette is through to her first quarterfinal after she upset No.4 seed Caroline Garcia in straight sets at the Australian Open. Linette had been 0-6 in Grand Slam third-round matches before she beat No.19 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in Melbourne two days...
wtatennis.com
Australian Open Day 9 preview: Azarenka a step closer to third title
To win a Grand Slam singles title requires extraordinary skill, resilience -- and good fortune. For seven consecutive matches, everything needs to go right. It can dramatically change the quality of a player’s life. Doing it twice is that much more impressive. Victoria Azarenka is part of a select...
wtatennis.com
Linette curbing negativity to break through at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Magda Linette has been knocking on the door of the second week at a major for years, but it took her 30th main-draw appearance at a Slam to finally break through. The 30-year-old from Poland paved her way to her first major quarterfinal at the Australian Open...
wtatennis.com
Azarenka's renewed focus key to her run in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is focused only on the present. It's a focus that has landed her in her first semifinal in Melbourne for the first time in a decade. On Tuesday night, Azarenka, now 33, beat No.3 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1. The victory sets...
wtatennis.com
A close look at tennis shoes and apparel launched in Melbourne
What are top WTA players wearing at the 2023 Australian Open? Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog gives us an inside look at the leading Nike, adidas, Fila, Yonex, Lotto and Asics outfits from this year. Nike delivers bold patterns combined with beautiful hues of green abyss and rush...
wtatennis.com
Ostapenko taps into her champion's mettle in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Powerful. Unpredictable. Entertaining. Three words that encapsulate Jelena Ostapenko's aura and reputation, honed by her memorable victory as a 20-year-old at the 2017 French Open and the hot and cold career she has built since then. "With me, it's never boring on the court, so I think...
