humboldtsports.com
Eureka girls top Division-2 Ukiah, stretch winning streak to seven
The Loggers stretched their winning streak to seven straight with a nice road win at Ukiah on Saturday night. The Eureka girls defeated the Division-2 Wildcats by a score of 56-35 and improved to 18-4 on the season. Isis Poteet led a balanced offensive performance by the visitors and scored...
humboldtsports.com
Loggers top the Wildcats in non-league showdown
Senior forward Evan Hodges scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Loggers to a comfortable 73-30 win over Ferndale at Eureka High in non-league boys basketball on Saturday afternoon. The Eureka boys came storming out of the gate and put up 28 points in the opening quarter as they...
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS POWER RANKINGS — Top two to face off next weekend
By Ray Hamill — It should be a fun showdown next weekend when the top two teams in our rankings face off against each other at Eureka High School. The Eureka Loggers remain No. 1 for the fourth straight week and are showing no signs of slowing down. The...
humboldtsports.com
COLLEGE BASKETBALL — CR men bounce back; Cal Poly men lose again
The Corsairs jumped from third to first in the Golden Valley Conference standings with a huge 73-62 win at Lassen in men’s basketball one Saturday afternoon. Two days after losing at Feather River, the College of the Redwoods men responded in style and handed the Cougars their first conference loss.
kymkemp.com
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
kymkemp.com
GoFundMe for Man Struck and Killed on Hwy 101
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Gerardo Martinez, the young man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fortuna on January 14. Gerardo, known to some as Jr. or Roldi, was a member of the Papa & Barkley’s team. Though Gerardo dealt with multiple struggles according to his sister Rafaela, he remained “a giving person with a big heart.”
kymkemp.com
Tree Takes Out Power to Locals and Blocks Hookton Road
At about 4:15 p.m., a tree fell across Hookton Road north of Loleta taking out PG&E power lines and completely blocking the road. According to PG&E, about 67 customers are currently without electricity. They are estimating it will be 7:25 p.m. before power is restored. Please remember that information gathered...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
kymkemp.com
Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell
A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Now Reported to Be Major Injuries] Head-On Collision With Entrapment on the Samoa Penninsula
At about 6:30 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on off of New Navy Base Road near LP Drive. One person is entrapped and three are injured, according to first reports over the scanner. A second ambulance was requested at 6:45 p.m. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject...
KDRV
BREAKING: U.S. Highway 101 closed due to landslide
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- According to the Curry County Emergency Management team, all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford. At milepost 312 a landslide beneath the highway look out a portion of the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation expects this will...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
KDRV
NEW IMAGES: landslide closed U.S. Highway 101, dropped as much as 12 feet
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says the coastal roadway U.S. Highway 101 dropped by as much as 12 feet in a landslide today that closed the highway. ODOT says US 101 is closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford in northern Curry County where the landslide caused a 500-feet segment of highway to drop as much as 12 feet in some spots.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Protestors Gather at Wildberries Today Due to Viral Video of Employee Detaining Shoplifter
A group of protestors gathered at Wildberries marketplace, a popular grocery store in Arcata, this morning about 10 a.m. to protest what they say was an unnecessary physical response by one employee to the attempt by a minor to shoplift a container of milk. A video began circling on social...
