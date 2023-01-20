ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Swedlund's transfer from Kansas to Toledo women's basketball is coup for Rockets

Bella Swedlund was not a stranger to the University of Toledo. During her recruitment as a phenom out of Winner High School, not far from the South Dakota-Nebrska border, the Rockets were hot on Swedlund’s heels. But when Kansas and Illinois offered the 5-foot-8 guard, Toledo assumed it wouldn’t lose out to one of the Power Five schools.
TOLEDO, OH
chatsports.com

Purdue Basketball: Maryland Preview

The annual @BoilerBall #HammerDownCancer game tips off tomorrow! Scientists at the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research are developing the next life-saving drugs to fight cancer. Will you join the fight by helping fund this critical research? https://t.co/uUWYICOy3P pic.twitter.com/S0XZUrhwCW. — Purdue Institute for Cancer Research (@PUCancerInst) January 21, 2023. Maryland Roster.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
chatsports.com

GAME THREAD: Georgetown at No. 8 Xavier

Game 20: Georgetown Hoyas (5-14, 0-8) at No. 8 Xavier Musketeers (15-4, 7-1) Where: Cintas Center (Cincinnati, OH) TV: FS1 (Matt Schumacker and Nick Bahe) Radio: Team 980, Sirius XM 382 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Series: Xavier leads 18-6 Last Meeting: Xavier won the first meeting this season 102-89...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy