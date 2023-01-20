Read full article on original website
Wolf Pack (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) Paramount+, trailer, release date
When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever. Startattle.com – Wolf Pack | Paramount+. Network: Paramount+. Release date: January 26, 2023 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Sarah Michelle Gellar as...
How I Met Your Father (Season 2 Episode 1) Hulu, “Cool and Chill” trailer, release date
Sophie and her close group of friends take on changes to their careers and love lives as they stumble into their 30’s. Figuring out life through trial and error isn’t easy, but there’s nothing you can’t get through with friendship and plenty of laughs. Startattle.com – How I Met Your Father | Hulu.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3 Episode 12) trailer, release date
After learning that an untouchable c—e boss may have been behind her former partner’s death, Bell enlists the task force to take him down. Stabler is recruited for a secret mission of his own. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC. Network: NBC. Release date:...
Extraordinary (Season 1) Hulu, trailer, release date
Meet Jen. She lives in a world where everyone has a superpower. Everyone except her. Startattle.com – Extraordinary | Hulu. Extraordinary (Season 1) Hulu, trailer, release date. Extraordinary Hulu. Extraordinary is a British superhero comedy television series created by Emma Moran. Welcome to a world where everyone over the...
Accused (Season 1 Episode 2) “Ava’s Story”, trailer, release date
After a married couple discovers their newborn is Deaf, they elect to try a surgical procedure. But when their surrogate – who also happens to be Deaf – learns the news, she feels she has no choice but to intervene. Startattle.com – Accused | FOX. Network: FOX.
2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
‘Blue Bloods’ Is Bringing Back a Major Blast From Danny Reagan’s Past in New Episode
While things are looking up for Danny Reagan, it looks like he’s getting someone else from his past back on Blue Bloods. Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, will meet up with his childhood buddy Mickey Patrick, played by Tom Cavanagh. Mickey also is a former criminal. But he’s returning in the episode titled The Big Leagues. In it, Mickey asks Danny to help him find his missing fiancee.
Vanessa Ray and Her Husband Worked Through a Difficult Time With Therapy and 1 Great Boook
When things got better, Vanessa Ray and her husband Landon Beard realized they had to figure out their relationship again on the other side.
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Canceled: Here’s When the Last Episode Airs
Another 'NCIS' spinoff is coming to an end. 'NCIS: Los Angeles' will end in May 2023 after 14 seasons, CBS has announced.
Accused Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Scott's Story
The newest addition to Fox's lineup, Accused, boasts that its unique perspective tells the story through the eyes of the defendants. Many crime and legal dramas often center on the prosecution and obtaining justice for the victim's family, so this point of view gives the viewers a chance to weigh their judgment of the defendant.
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
Bunker (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Trapped in a bunker during World War I, a group of soldiers are faced with an ungodly presence that slowly turns them against each other. Startattle.com – Bunker 2023. Production : Buffalo FilmWorks / Crossroad Productions. Distributor : 101 Films / ADS Service / Blue Fox Entertainment / Eagle...
‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 13 Preview: Tim and Lucy Face the Consequences of Their Relationship
A heat wave strikes the city in 'The Rookie' Season 5 Episode 13, and while crime rises, Tim takes a demotion to be with Lucy.
Wilmer Valderrama's Net Worth In 2023 From 'That '70s Show' to 'NCIS' and More
Find out how much Wilmer Valderrama rakes in per episode.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges Against Him Became Public
Justin Roiland, co-creator/executive producer of Adult Swim’s flagship animated series Rick and Morty, is no longer in business with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand on the heel of serious domestic violence allegations against him coming to light earlier this month. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Roiland’s exit is not expected to impact the hit series, which will continue. There has been no reaction yet from Hulu where he is co-creator/executive producer and voice cast member of animated series Solar Opposites. He also is a performer on the streamer’s animated comedy Koala...
Michael Cudlitz Joins ‘Superman & Lois’ As New Lex Luthor In Season 3
The Walking Dead‘s Michael Cudlitz has been tapped to play a new version of Lex Luthor in the upcoming third season of CW’s Superman & Lois. The actor confirmed the news, first reported by EW, on Twitter. Per the official character description: Lex is “known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it’s been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he’s re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting...
Mo’Nique To Play A Haunted Widow In Lee Daniels Produced Horror Film ‘The Reading’
Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.
