A range of film festivals showcase documentaries focusing on the natural world, and two such films produced by the Platte Basin Timelapse project — “High Plains Wild” and “Counting Cranes” — have been selected as official entries in various festivals. “High Plains Wild,” examining the reintroduction of bighorn sheep in Nebraska’s Wildcat Hills and conservation work to sustain the population, last year received two film festival awards.

