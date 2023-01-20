Read full article on original website
Soil Health Conference Set for Feb. 9 at Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center
Lincoln, Neb. —Registration is open for the 2023 Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference (formerly Nebraska Cover Crop Conference). The conference will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead. This annual event features innovative speakers who will share their experiences...
Historian Graybill to discuss early effort to define Great Plains
The Great Plains is a region that is difficult to define and often overlooked and misunderstood. Historian Andrew Graybill will trace one early effort to give the region its due in his talk “What’s So Great About the Great Plains?” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Center for Great Plains Studies.
Faculty Club Nights resume Jan. 26
Faculty Club Nights are open to all faculty and provide an opportunity to mingle, collaborate and socialize in an informal setting at The Mill Coffee and Bistro on Nebraska’s Innovation Campus. Indoor and outdoor space will be available, weather permitting. Dates for spring semester are:. Jan. 26, 5-7 p.m.
2023 Dry Edible Bean Day set for Feb. 7, Gering Civic Center
Lincoln, Neb. —The 2023 Nebraska Dry Edible Bean Day will be an in-person event this February, featuring the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association’s annual meeting and updates on bean-related research in Nebraska. There is an option to view this event virtually if you choose. To receive the Zoom address, contact the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association at 308-633-1387 or email, nebeangrower@allophone.com.
Film festivals showcase Platte Basin Timelapse films on bighorn sheep, cranes
A range of film festivals showcase documentaries focusing on the natural world, and two such films produced by the Platte Basin Timelapse project — “High Plains Wild” and “Counting Cranes” — have been selected as official entries in various festivals. “High Plains Wild,” examining the reintroduction of bighorn sheep in Nebraska’s Wildcat Hills and conservation work to sustain the population, last year received two film festival awards.
Virtual tree care workshops are Feb. 3, 10
The Nebraska Forest Service will host a two-part virtual Tree Care Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. Topics will include diagnosis, risk assessment, preventing root damage and site evaluation with tree selection. Featured speakers are Jennifer Morris, NFS forest health specialist; Graham Herbst, NFS eastern community forester; Justin Evertson, NFS green infrastructure coordinator; and guest, Deb Hilbert from Many Trees Consulting, LLC.
Herrmann, Brownell take on elevated duties after Waite retirement
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jessie Herrmann and Joe Brownell are taking on expanded campus roles following the retirement of Michelle Waite. Herrmann is now director of government relations for the university. She oversees all public policy matters and interactions between the university and local, state and federally-elected officials and government agencies. She is also responsible for guiding UNL’s state legislative agenda and representing its federal research and appropriation priorities before Congress.
Campus Red Cross Club to host winter blood drive
The Campus Red Cross Club will host a winter blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Harper Dining Hall conference room, 1140 N. 14th Street. The need for blood is high right now. Tips for giving blood:. Eat before your appointment. Drink lots of...
open house is Jan. 26
The Center for Advocacy, Response and Education is hosting an open house to allow the campus community to see its new, temporary location in Louise Pound Hall. The event is 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 in Louise Pound Hall, Suite 211. CARE shifted to the temporary location due to the start of the Neihardt Center renovation. CARE staff expect to assist students from Pound Hall through fall 2024. CARE offers a confidential, supportive resource for victims/survivors of sexual assault, relationship violence, sexual harassment and stalking.
