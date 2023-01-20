The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jessie Herrmann and Joe Brownell are taking on expanded campus roles following the retirement of Michelle Waite. Herrmann is now director of government relations for the university. She oversees all public policy matters and interactions between the university and local, state and federally-elected officials and government agencies. She is also responsible for guiding UNL’s state legislative agenda and representing its federal research and appropriation priorities before Congress.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO