Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Boys’ Basketball Roundup: San Marcos Survives Tough Test From Rival Dos Pueblos
For the second time this season the San Marcos High boys’ basketball team held off rival Dos Pueblos with a last ditch defensive stand. Dos Pueblos guard Justin Stock attempted a buzzer beater that went long and the Royals held on for a 55-54 victory on Monday night at the Thunderhut.
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
Santa Barbara Independent
Two Santa Barbara High Students Win Congressional App Challenge
A pair of students from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) recently created an award-winning, local solution to a nationwide problem: the shortage of student engagement in school clubs. Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore — primed with knowledge gleaned from the school’s Computer Science Academy — developed...
northcountydailystar.com
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla
Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
San Diego reservoirs receive lots of water after storms
The City of San Diego is reporting that its reservoirs have collected 7 billion gallons of water from the recent storms, as well as runoff.
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: Women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
kusi.com
Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Submit a Nomination for the 80th Annual Person of the Year Awards
SANTA BARBARA, CA – Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community at large to nominate an individual, couple, or family. Nominations are accepted now through 5pm on February 24, 2023. Nominations will be accepted online at sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara DA Charges Four in Murder of Innocent Bystander Near Stearns Wharf
In his first major act as the new Santa Barbara District Attorney, John Savrnoch announced murder charges on four men arrested last week in connection with the murder of an innocent bystander near Stearns Wharf on December 9, 2022. According to the charging documents, the four men — 22-year-old Jiram...
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need
Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
fox10phoenix.com
Hawaii-bound flight from Phoenix diverted to Los Angeles due to 'unruly' passenger
According to the airlines, flight 692, with service to Honolulu from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, had to be diverted to Los Angeles due to a disturbance in the cabin involving an unruly passenger. Airline officials did not provide additional details as to the nature of the disturbance.
San Diego Man Linked to Fatal Shooting Near Petco Park Arrested in Spring Valley
A 20-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting during a confrontation near Petco Park. Dajon Shingleton of San Diego surrendered without incident to officers at about 3:40 a.m. after he was located at a residence in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in Spring Valley, said San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski.
Comments / 0