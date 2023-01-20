ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Two Santa Barbara High Students Win Congressional App Challenge

A pair of students from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) recently created an award-winning, local solution to a nationwide problem: the shortage of student engagement in school clubs. Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore — primed with knowledge gleaned from the school’s Computer Science Academy — developed...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara Introduces New ‘805’ Promotion for the Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara–the premier oceanfront resort along the Gaviota Coast–celebrates its neighbors with the new 805 promotion. All 805 area code residents are eligible to receive rare discounted experiences–priced at $80.50–in The Ritz-Carlton Bacara Spa, both Angel Oak and San Setto restaurants, and the new Bacara Wine Tasting Room. All offers below are subject to availability, require proof of residence, and expire March 31, 2023.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: Women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
ISLA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Cave-dwelling homeless may exacerbate cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A cliff collapse in Pacific Beach the night of Jan. 18 at roughly 1:00 a.m. prompted a public discussion surrounding the homeless that have been camping in cliffside caves in recent years. The question of whether transient campers worsen unstable cliffs sparked controversy and worry...
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Submit a Nomination for the 80th Annual Person of the Year Awards

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community at large to nominate an individual, couple, or family. Nominations are accepted now through 5pm on February 24, 2023. Nominations will be accepted online at sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Voice of OC

A Tiny Green Makeover for A Santa Ana Neighborhood in Need

Plenty of eyes have grown numb to that bland, empty lot running diagonal between Fairview Street and 10th in the Artesia Pilar neighborhood of northwest Santa Ana. And when you’ve lived around it as long as the president of the area’s neighborhood association, Ruby Woo, you start to appreciate any natural scenery you can get.
SANTA ANA, CA

