Lebanon Junction, KY

wvih.com

Fire Destroys One House, Damages Another

Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house. Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside to battle the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Husband of woman who died after sign fell on car in Elizabethtown passes away

The husband of the woman killed after a restaurant sign fell on a vehicle in Elizabethtown has died. Lloyd Curtis, 77, of Columbia, passed away Monday morning at a hospital after a Denny’s restaurant sign weighing 2,600 pounds fell approximately 75 feet onto a car. His wife, Lillian Curtis, 72, died Thursday afternoon after being transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Second Person Dies From Falling Sign Accident

A second person has died after a freak accident in Elizabethtown killed a beloved 72-year-old woman last week. According to family, 77 year-old Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. died early Monday morning from injuries he sustained after a Denny’s sign fell onto the Curtis family’s vehicle. The incident also...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Woman Faces Charges After Setting Apartment Fire

A Louisville woman has been charged with arson after she intentionally set fire to her apartment. Chiquita Perry, 30, was arrested by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators early January 19. She is also charged with wanton endangerment. The fire was reported around 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of South...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Indicted For Baby’s Death

The Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment for a Washington County man and woman for several charges, including murder. In November 2022, Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old James Dalton Jeffries on child abuse charges after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon with serious injuries. On...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Two ATVs reported stolen from Jackie Browning Park

GLASGOW — Police in Glasgow are investigating the theft of two ATVs from the Barren County Parks and Recreation. In a call Monday morning, Detective Andrew Moore with the Glasgow Police Department confirmed to WCLU News that two off-road vehicles were discovered missing from Jackie Browning Park on Wednesday, Jan. 18. He said a staff member of the park notified police.
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Louisville police say missing 13-year-old girl found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'What helps me get through it is thinking it's not her': Andrea Knabel's family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County

PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY

