Tyrrell County longtime employees recognized

Three Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners honored employee longevity at the Jan. 10 meeting.

Among those recognized were Register of Deeds Gene Boger, 45 years; Daryn Bullock, Senior Center, 20 years; Terry Somers, Finance, 15 years; Major Shivley, Sheriff Department, 10 years; and Christy Tarlpey, Buildings and Grounds; Isreal Roughton, Sheriff Department, Judy Williams DMV office and Shenita Jones Senior Center, all with five years.

Major Shivley was also recognized as Employee of the Year.