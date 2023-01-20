Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
KATU.com
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
KATU.com
50th anniversary of 'Roe v Wade' brings hundreds to Pioneeer Courthouse Square
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the 50th anniversary of Roe-v-Wade and nearly six months after the Supreme Court moved to overturn it. Today thousands of women's marches across the country demanding the protection of abortion and reproductive rights. In downtown Portland, women from across the state came together to participate...
KATU.com
Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
KATU.com
PDX employees get a 'behind the scenes' tour of new terminal, including seeing new roof
PORTLAND, Ore. — Airport employees got a sneak peek at the terminal renovations taking place at PDX including seeing the new roof that was recently installed. The roof was assembled on the airfield before being lifted into place. President Joe Biden got a tour of the construction of the...
KATU.com
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
KATU.com
Portland firefighters rescue trapped puppy from underground pipe
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue helped save a small dog that had gotten stuck in a pipe on Monday, the organization said. Crews were called to the scene and learned the tiny pup had crawled into an exposed 6" pipe and out of arms' reach. Firefighters say...
KATU.com
LIV Golf not returning to Pumpkin Ridge; No Northwest events on the 2023 schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LIV Golf Series, backed by the Saudi Royal Fund, will not be making a second visit to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The series schedule was released on Monday and Portland was not on the list of events for 2023. The event in Portland drew protests...
KATU.com
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
KATU.com
Missing show dogs found alive in Vancouver; reunited with owners
PORTLAND, Ore. — The four dogs that went missing Saturday morning have been found. Portland Police say an alert citizen spotted the van abandoned on the side of a Vancouver road. All four dogs were still inside the van when it was located. Portland Police assisted with the return...
KATU.com
Father & domestic partner arrested in connection with the death of a Salem six-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a six-year-old child from Salem. Police took the boy's father, 29-year-old Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and his domestic partner, 25-year-old Cierra Wiedner into custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious. Both...
KATU.com
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
KATU.com
Stolen car leads to foot chase, meth and fentanyl arrest in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after his stolen car led to a foot chase with police and a search that revealed illicit drugs, law enforcement says. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday morning a Clark County Sheriff’s sergeant saw a stolen car with a man and woman inside at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 4500 NE St Johns Rd in Vancouver. The man left the car and went into the store.
KATU.com
Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
KATU.com
YVYV: Dan Rayfield, Speaker of the Oregon House
PORTLAND, Ore. — There is a new governor, a new senate president and, in this new legislative session, nearly one-third of the lawmakers are new. That is just some of the change taking place in the capitol. Democrats are still in the majority in the house and senate, however,...
KATU.com
Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout
SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
KATU.com
Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
KATU.com
Pedestrian advocates say more needs to be done after latest death
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pedestrian advocates say more needs to be done after another Portland pedestrian's life was taken Monday morning. Portland police say it happened at around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and 92nd Avenue. We spoke with Kiel Johnson, chair of BikeLoud PDX, at...
KATU.com
Icy roads lead to 11 different crashes around Marion County Sunday morning
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash Sunday morning. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and...
KATU.com
Firefighters free two people from a car involved in crash on Highway 224
PORTLAND, Ore. — First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek Friday night. Officials say two people had to be cut out of the car, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Clackamas Fire says this is the second...
KATU.com
Driver who sped away from crash in Banks dies in second crash on Hwy 47
BANKS, Ore. — A man who sped off after a crash with another driver on Highway 47 Saturday afternoon ended up dying in a second crash a few miles down the highway, Oregon State Police said. State troopers say that Glennard Devon Purvee, 28, of Banks, was driving a...
