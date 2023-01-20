ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

50th anniversary of 'Roe v Wade' brings hundreds to Pioneeer Courthouse Square

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the 50th anniversary of Roe-v-Wade and nearly six months after the Supreme Court moved to overturn it. Today thousands of women's marches across the country demanding the protection of abortion and reproductive rights. In downtown Portland, women from across the state came together to participate...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police, FBI looking for missing boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police and the FBI are investigating the disappearance of an 8-year-old boy who has been unaccounted for since at least June 2022. On June 17, Vancouver police officers conducted a welfare check to confirm information related to a criminal investigation, as well as check on Breadson John, also known as Brxsan John, and account for his whereabouts.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Portland firefighters rescue trapped puppy from underground pipe

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue helped save a small dog that had gotten stuck in a pipe on Monday, the organization said. Crews were called to the scene and learned the tiny pup had crawled into an exposed 6" pipe and out of arms' reach. Firefighters say...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing show dogs found alive in Vancouver; reunited with owners

PORTLAND, Ore. — The four dogs that went missing Saturday morning have been found. Portland Police say an alert citizen spotted the van abandoned on the side of a Vancouver road. All four dogs were still inside the van when it was located. Portland Police assisted with the return...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Stolen car leads to foot chase, meth and fentanyl arrest in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man has been arrested after his stolen car led to a foot chase with police and a search that revealed illicit drugs, law enforcement says. Around 1:42 a.m. on Monday morning a Clark County Sheriff’s sergeant saw a stolen car with a man and woman inside at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 4500 NE St Johns Rd in Vancouver. The man left the car and went into the store.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Oregon's Bonamici says she continues to recover after hit by car

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, says she continues to recover from an accident earlier this month. She and her husband were hit by a car while crossing the street in Northwest Portland on Friday, Jan. 13. The couple had just left an event. Bonamici suffered a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

YVYV: Dan Rayfield, Speaker of the Oregon House

PORTLAND, Ore. — There is a new governor, a new senate president and, in this new legislative session, nearly one-third of the lawmakers are new. That is just some of the change taking place in the capitol. Democrats are still in the majority in the house and senate, however,...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian killed by driver in early-morning SE Holgate crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was fatally injured in an early-morning car accident at SE Holgate Blvd, police say. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau were called to SE Holgate & 92nd shortly after 3 a.m. on the report that a person had been hit by a car. Police...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian advocates say more needs to be done after latest death

PORTLAND, Ore. — Pedestrian advocates say more needs to be done after another Portland pedestrian's life was taken Monday morning. Portland police say it happened at around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Holgate Boulevard and 92nd Avenue. We spoke with Kiel Johnson, chair of BikeLoud PDX, at...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy