Door County, WI

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
Obituary: Janet Marie Mickelson

Janet Marie Mickelson, 95, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Door County Medical Center, Pete and Jelaine Horton Center Skilled Nursing Facility surrounded by her sons. She was born January 17, 1928, in Sawyer, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Clarence M. and Esther Martha (Hanson)...
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility

Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
Manitowoc Nurse Recognized as 2022 Aurora Health Care Nurse of the Year

A nurse in Manitowoc is being honored by Aurora Health Care as their Nurse of the Year. Nicole Wagner is a registered nurse at Aurora Medical Center – Manitowoc County, and she was selected from a pool of over 750 nominations. Nicole is recognized across departments for her time...
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Baranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
Obituary: George L. Evenson

Farmer, county historian and environmental conservator, George L. Evenson, 93, of Sturgeon Bay died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. George was born Louis George Evenson on March 12, 1929 in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Louis and Selma (Hendricks) Evenson. He graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1947 before studying agriculture at UW Madison. On October 23, 1948, George married Margaret M. Ehlers at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy.
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Obituary: Randall Albert Fike

Randy A. Fike, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay, due to cardiac complications. He was born August 14, 1966 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania son of the late Jack and Irene (Clayton) Fike. Randy graduated from Waynesburg High School with...
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Pioneers Take Two Road Games in Girls Hoops

Sevastopol’s girls basketball team picked up a pair of non-conference road victories last weekend. On Friday, the Pioneers defeated Owen-Withee, 46-25. Kayla Ranly and Naomi Rikkola led Sevastopol with 12 points apiece. Bailey Rikkola added 10 points. On Saturday, the Pioneers won at Mellen, 64-35. Naomi Rikkola scored a...
