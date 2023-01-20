Read full article on original website
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Indianapolis DEA Agent Discusses Deadly, Narcan-resistant …. Valentines Day Dinner & Dance at the Indiana Ballroom …. Where is Sherman? 148 Wellness. They've got a custom program to fit your workout goals and budget, 24/7 access,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southern Indiana's fertile vineyards, historic hotels enhance its rural charm
Standing at the edge of Patoka Lake in the southern reaches of Indiana, I gaze through a scrim of oaks toward the sparkling blue-gray water, its hue affected in part by a cloud-speckled cerulean sky. The glassy surface of the lake, unruffled by wind or waves, is as reflective as a mirror and stretches toward the far shore where it rises to low hills framed by an unbroken, leafy canopy of hickory, maple and beech.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Why You Should Never Pull or Kill This Weed In Kentucky and Indiana
When you think of dandelions, you probably think of an annoying weed. Most people do. But, these cute, bright yellow flowers and their leaves are actually wonderful and possess several useful benefits. Becasue of their benefits, every spring. you should welcome them into your yard and feel blessed that they...
Here's How Much Indiana's Bad Roads Cost You Per Year
Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana's Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Watch valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST till Jan 25, 4:00 PM EST https://t.co/aRiSvc9N95 https://t.co/f9NZroOGOc. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
Are You Purging Your Home? 8 Places To Donate In Kentucky & Indiana & How
It's a new year and maybe a new you and you're thinking I have to get rid of all this stuff. There are multiple organizations waiting for your items but here's what you need to know. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO. Many places have really started to evaluate what they can...
WANE-TV
Why are flags at half-staff in Indiana this week?
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing Hoosiers to have flags be flown at half-staff this week. According to a release from the governor’s office, the move is in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will...
WIBC.com
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
There's One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
WISH-TV
State police on road conditions in southern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roads are snow covered and slick in most areas. According to Sergeant Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police, troopers from the Versailles District have responded to multiple crashes and slide offs Sunday morning. The Indiana Department of Transportation plow trucks are working hard to plow...
New Secretary of State seeks to change absentee voting
Weeks after taking his oath of office with his wife at his side, Morales is now focused on how Hoosiers will vote.
32-Year Indiana Fishing Record Broken Twice in Two Weeks
The Indiana burbot record held since 1990 was broken twice in a matter of two weeks. Indiana Department of Natural Resources Facebook Post:. Breaking a 32-year state record by 2.5 pounds, Valparaiso resident Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot in Lake Michigan, Dec. 30. Skafar broke the record twice that day after catching a second burbot that broke the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
WANE-TV
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Indiana?
INDIANA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Indiana with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
