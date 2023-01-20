ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

12 News

Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing

PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale

Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman

MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday. Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Chandler director to debut new thriller at film fest

As part of his day job, Chandler resident Kiran Kondamadugla sees what happens when someone’s identity is stolen on a regular basis. He’s a software engineer for a tech company that handles digital payments. So, when he was asked to do a thriller for his weekend job, the...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot

PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
themesatribune.com

Western Week galloping back to Scottsdale

Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

