Douglas O. Kuhlka, 87 years, formerly of Nekoosa, WI died January 20, 2023, at his home in the Town of Jacksonport surrounded by his family. He was born April 14, 1935 in Babcock, WI the son of late Otto and Lauretta (Keenan) Kuhlka. Douglas served his country with the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1957. After leaving the Air Force Doug started with Preway, a stove manufacturing company before working at Georgia Pacific making paper until his retirement in 1994. On July 2, 1960 he married Joye K. Hofer at the Congregational Church in Babcock, WI. In 2019, Douglas and Joye moved to Door County to be near their daughter Marjo.

