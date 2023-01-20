Read full article on original website
KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
KLA (. KLAC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter 2023 results on Jan 26. For the fiscal second quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.65 billion and $2.95 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.
What's in Store for Big Tech ETFs in Q4 Earnings?
MSFT - Free Report) , Apple (. GOOGL - Free Report) — are set to report. The technology sector, which was hit the hardest by soaring yields and a hawkish Fed, showed a strong comeback to start 2023. Hopes that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign and optimism over cooling inflation have compelled investors to buy beaten-up technology stocks (read: 5 Tech ETFs Riding High on Sectors' Comeback to Start 2023).
Teradyne (TER) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
TER - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. For the fourth quarter, TER expects revenues between $670 million and $750 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $710.3 million, indicating a decline of 19.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
Freeport (FCX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FCX - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Oct 20. The mining giant’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missed twice. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 2.8%, on average.
Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
XEL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 26, before market open. Xcel Energy’s earnings missed expectations by 1.67% in the last reported quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement. Factors to Note. Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings...
HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HCA - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.93 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Though its Florida facilities suffered a headwind due to Hurricane Ian, an increase in same-facility equivalent admissions in its other U.S. facilities and a slight dip in overall expenses provided some respite to HCA’s results.
Q4 Earnings Season Heats Up: JNJ, MMM, GE & More
The busiest day of Q4 earnings season so far is here, with plenty of big-name companies reporting ahead of the opening bell. Whether pre-market futures are reacting to results or just doing some profit-taking off recent highs is hard to tell — the Dow is -150 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is -20 and the Nasdaq -85 points currently.
Union Pacific's (UNP) Q4 Earnings Miss Mark on Cost Woes
UNP - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.67 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 per share. However, despite being affected by high costs, the bottom line inched up 0.38% on a year-over-year basis. Operating revenues of $6,180 million also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Charter (CHTR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
CHTR - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 27, 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $13.70 billion, indicating a 3.67% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny...
ETFs in Focus Ahead of Tesla Q4 Earnings
TSLA - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25 after market close. Let’s take a closer look at its fundamentals ahead of the earnings release. Tesla's stock tumbled 65% in 2022, its worst year since going public in 2010, and wiped out more than...
D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop
DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
EMN - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 26. The company surpassed Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters while missing it twice. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of around 0.8% on average. It pulled off an earnings surprise of 2.5% in the last reported quarter.
Can Mastercard (MA) Sustain Its Beat Streak in Q4 Earnings?
MA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.56, which indicates an improvement of 8.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate matches the consensus mark.
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
PACCAR (PCAR) Ends 2022 on Strong Note With Q4 Earnings Beat
PACCAR Inc.’s (. PCAR - Free Report) earnings of $2.64 per share for fourth-quarter 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 and rocketed 80% from the year-ago figure. Higher-than-expected pretax income from Trucks, Parts and Financial Services segments resulted in the outperformance. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial...
Danaher (DHR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y
DHR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.87 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46. Our estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was $2.40. The bottom line increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter, primarily on sales growth. Danaher’s net sales of...
5 Spectacular Earnings Charts
Earnings season picks up steam this week as over 300 companies are expected to report. Among them are some of the most popular stocks on the market as well as many “old economy” stocks in industries like paints and coatings, energy, and chemicals. The transports will also join in with several railroads and airlines reporting.
Q4 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, BHP, & Accenture
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily a real-time scorecard of the ongoing Q4 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Accenture plc (ACN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
FNB - Free Report) gained 1.2% in after-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents for the quarter outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line reflects a 46.7% rise from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 39 cents.
Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Stock Down 4.4% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
BOH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.50, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The bottom line, however, declined 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Revenue growth on higher net interest income and decent loan demand acted as tailwinds. However, a rise in expenses...
