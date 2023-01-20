Class B Leflore knocks off defending 2A champion Pocola, 49-45, in LeFlore County Tournament semifinals

By George Mitchell

SPIRO - It appeared as if Pocola was on its way to a decisive win in Thursday's girls semifinals of the LeFlore County Tournament.

But Leflore kept to its game plan and got back into the game. The Savages then completed the victory, knocking off defending Class 2A champion and current 2A No. 3 ranked Pocola, 49-45.

Instead of a potential rematch between Pocola and Howe in Saturday's LCT final, with the Lady Indians winning in overtime to claim last season's county tournament along with beating the Lady Lions a second time to capture the 2A crown in March, it will be Class B Leflore taking on Howe.

Leflore (11-8) will face Howe (2A No. 7) in the final on Saturday at 7 p.m. Pocola takes on Whitesboro (3A No. 17) at 1 p.m. in the third-place game.

Coming into the LCT, Leflore had four straight losses, with two losses each to Red Oak (No. 10, Class A) and Quinton. The squad defeated Arkoma and Spiro to reach the tournament semifinals.

“We had a game plan and knew exactly what they would do on defense," Leflore coach Mark Warren said. "Pocola was either going to play man or 1-3-1. We prepared the girls for that and played our best defensive game this season.”

The Class B school had a slow start as it missed its first six shots. Pocola (10-4) built a slight 6-0 lead with 3:20 remaining in the opening quarter.

But Leflore’s River Cogburn came up with a steal and the breakaway basket with 1:52 left to spark a 7-0 run, and her team trailed 8-7 until Pocola senior Bailey Lairamore hit a bucket to close out the quarter.

“There wasn’t any real panic for us,” said Cogburn. “We knew we were prepared for this and ready to play. We had to create some shots after our first few didn’t fall. Once we started to do that, it got us back in the game.

“We were excited to make it to the semifinals. On the bus ride over here, we kept talking about it, and our energy was up, and we came here ready to play.”

Cogburn finished with 11 points, along with a couple of assists and a steal.

The team finished with 23 rebounds and had four players in double digits. Piper Warren led the team with 16 points and nine rebounds. Both Tristyn Kirkes and Alyssa Waits had 10 points each, and Kirkes also grabbed eight rebounds.

“We haven’t been playing our best defense lately, and we just came out and played the toughest defense we’ve seen and played our best defense," Cogburn said. "Coach (Mark Warren) got us in the right matchups and kept the taller girls from scoring much, and that helped and allowed us to get back into the game.”

Pocola carried a 23-17 lead into the halftime break after a 3-pointer by Riley Jerrell, but was limited to five points in the third quarter.

“Our effort and some of our execution early on were not very good. They kept the pressure on us in the second half, but we kept finding a way to stay in the game and got close,” Pocola coach Shane Amos said.

"They did a good job, which was a tough loss for us.”

Cogburn took a pass from Kirkes to give Leflore its first lead of the night, 27-26, with 2:32 remaining in the third. Lairamore answered back as Pocola reclaimed the lead, but a last-second basket by Cogburn put Leflore back in the lead going into the final quarter.

Leflore had a couple of leads in the fourth quarter, only to have Pocola climb back into the game. The first was a 34-29 lead, but a traditional three-point play and a basket by senior Kylee Smith tied the game up with 5:24 left.

Smith finished with a game-high 17 points - 11 in the fourth quarter - and nine rebounds (four on offense). Pocola also finished with 23 rebounds but had 11 unforced turnovers.

Back-to-back baskets by Leflore put the Savages back in front, 39-34, at the 1:28 mark. Leflore finished the game shooting 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.

“We just had to keep on trying. We don’t have a deep bench, but I have some girls that can shoot and play,” said Mark Warren. "We’ve already had a rough go this season, so we didn’t feel like we were out of place playing against Pocola.

"We’re happy we made it to the semifinals, and now we’re in the finals.”

Pocola had chances late in the game and cut Leflore’s lead down to two, 47-45, after a three-pointer by Jerrell with 12.6 seconds remaining in the game. Jerrell came off the bench to score nine points.

Leflore added another free throw with 10.1 seconds left for a three-point lead, and Pocola took possession and marched quickly back down the floor. The squad missed a 3-pointer with one second left, and Waits grabbed the rebound and was immediately fouled.

She made another free throw to end the game and seal the win for Leflore.

“We’re a small school, and some may have thought we weren’t supposed to be here,” Warren said. “I’m very excited for these girls. These games we’ve played the past few weeks will help us get ready for the state tournament simply because of the speed we’re seeing.”

Girls Semifinals

Howe 51, Whitesboro 40

The Lady Lions scored 20 points in the third quarter to build upon their 24-12 halftime lead and advanced to Saturday’s final of the LeFlore County Tournament.

Howe senior Gracie Lute led the game with 15 points, and freshman Kadynce Delt tossed in 11.

Whitesboro will face Pocola in the third-place game on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Madison Grogan paced her squad with 13 points, while seniors Addison Walker and Madi Edwards had 10 points apiece.

Girls Consolation Final

Poteau 47, Wister 29

The Lady Pirates outscored Wister in the first half, 30-14, to run away with the win on Thursday during the girls consolation final at the LeFlore County Tournament.

Poteau junior Brooklyn Garner led the game with 18 points, while Wister junior Jordan Makovy led her team with 12 points.

Fifth-Place Girls Game

Spiro 44, Panama 39

Panama sophomore Karlie Anderson scored six of her team-high 12 points during a third-quarter rally at the LeFlore County Tournament. Still, it wasn’t enough for the Lady Razorbacks to overcome the second quarter.

Spiro held a slight lead at the end of the first quarter (9-8) and extended it to 19-14 at the break.

Bulldog junior Lindsey Wortham led the game with 13 points, and sophomore Kaylee Martin tossed in 12.

Panama freshmen Gunny Sons and Sky Bluford had 10 points each.