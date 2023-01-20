The Boston Bruins have a long tradition of dominant defensemen. Eddie Shore started the tradition during the team’s infancy as an Original Six club. Bobby Orr was next on the list, not only carrying the Bruins to Stanley Cups, but completely reinventing the game for defensemen with his offensive proficiency. Following Orr, Ray Bourque took up the mantle, leading the Bruins from the late ’80s until 2000 and climbing to fourth all-time in assists. Zdeno Chara, the most imposing defensemen in Bruins’ history followed Bourque. He captured a Norris Trophy in 2009 and is one of the key figures in the culture change that ultimately led to the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup. Each of these defensemen has one thing in common, league hardware confirming their status.

21 HOURS AGO