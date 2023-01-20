Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
thenewsleaders.com
Sartell seeks new police chief
The City of Sartell is accepting applications from candidates for the position of police chief. The want-ad posting opened on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and will close at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Earlier this month, current Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes announced he will retire March 31. The city hopes...
thenewsleaders.com
Man, infant found dead at Sartell fire scene
An apartment fire in east Sartell that apparently caused the deaths of a man and a child under the age of 1 is under investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. The apartment building is in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East. The fire was...
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people die in house fire in central Minnesota
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities say that two people are dead in an apartment fire late last week in central Minnesota. The fire reportedly took place in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Sartell late Thursday night. According to the report, first responders found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant that was taken to the hospital where they were also was pronounced dead.
lptv.org
Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly
A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
"This turkey has literally taken over our life": Wild turkey terrorizing neighbors in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Neighbors in a Coon Rapids mobile home park are battling with a bird. They say the lone turkey appeared in their park around Thanksgiving of 2021 and hasn't left since, becoming more aggressive as the months go on."This turkey has literally taken over our life," Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said.Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property."This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
krwc1360.com
Funds Still Available for Heating Assistance
Some 61 thousand Minnesota households have received energy assistance so far this heating season through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or, LIHEAP. Spokesman Michael Schmitz says the grants are available to help with a number of situations including current or past due bills for electricity, gas, fuel oil, biofuel, and propane. Emergency fuel delivery is also eligible.
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
Officers shot in McLeod County, authorities report
WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities report that a number of officers have been shot west of the Twin Cities.The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. The city is in McLeod County.According to authorities, two deputies were struck by gunfire in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately reported, but the sheriff said it does not appear their injuries were life-threatening.Police believe that they have a suspect inside the residence where deputies were deployed. They say that person is not responding to law enforcement officials.A nearby daycare was evacuated using an armored vehicle and a tactical team to get the children somewhere safe.Deputies are asking neighbors in the area to find somewhere else to stay for the night as the situation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winsted
The man reportedly shot two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day, which led to the standoff. Police said the suspect was later found dead inside the home. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 23
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.
ccxmedia.org
Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect
Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects
Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
kduz.com
Lester Prairie Man Arrested/Charged with Assault
A Lester Prairie man was arrested and has been charged with assault after an incident involving his sister and a police officer early Sunday morning. According to the complaint, at about 1:15am, Officer Emilie Berry was dispatched to a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Lester Prairie on the report of a disturbance.
