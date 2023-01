CEDAR CITY, Utah — From beginning to end, there was no doubt. The Flippin’ Birds took down Utah State in convincing fashion, 196.600-193.425. In all four individual rotations, the Thunderbirds came out on top. Three of the four saw the Flippin’ Birds score above 49. In the one event in which they failed to do so; bars, SUU had a 48.950. The overall score of 49.425 on the Floor was the best for the team in the season.

