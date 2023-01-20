The Logitech Litra Beam is my go-to desktop light for creating videos online

Logitech for Creators has a bunch of exciting gear for people interested in content creation. There are all the amazing Blue microphones, Mevo multi-cam system, and Litra lights. However, when I was offered a chance to try the Litra Beam key light, I was a bit on the fence about it. Looking at the promo images, the Litra Beam looked like nothing but a glorified desk lamp. Surely, no one wants to pay this much for a desktop light?

After spending a month or so with the light, it's safe to say the Logitech Litra Beam completely changed how I create videos thanks to its simplicity, connectivity and ease of use. I'm sure Logitech will be happy to know they made a prominent Youtuber such as myself happy! Jokes aside, the Litra Beam is indeed unique, packing an impressive 400-lumen light output and a colour temperature range of 2700-6500K. And yes, you can also use it as a desk lamp, although if that's the only reason you want one, you'll miss out on a lot of cool features.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Such as the ability to change colour temperature and light output in seconds by pressing a button at the back of the unit and being able to control the light via G Hub. G Hub (retailer link) is a powerful ally for streamers, especially if you have other Logitech for Creators gear, like the awesome Sona microphone or the Logitech Streamcam . With G Hub, you can create a streaming ecosystem that can change with a press of a button. And it's completely free.

The Litra Beam is the perfect key light to fit into this ecosystem. Thanks to its pivoting, extendable body, you can light up your face or objects exactly how you want them. I often use it as a key light above the monitor, with the arm bent at a 90-degree angle and the camera positioned off to the left. This way, my face gets a nice, even glow, and the light doesn't get reflected into the lens.

Some like it hot (and others, pretty cool) (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Does the Logitech Litra Beam replace softboxes? Of course not. But when space in the room/desk is hard to come by, it can provide an excellent alternative. Not to mention, the G Hub connectivity offers endless possibilities to tinker with your setup, not something you can do with soft boxes, at least without spending hours setting them up.

The Logitech Litra Beam is available to buy now directly from Logitech US and Logitech UK for a recommended retail price of $100/£100. Currently, you can only buy the Litra Glow in Australia for AU$100.