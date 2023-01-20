Read full article on original website
EW.com
Lenny Kravitz crashes Jennifer Lopez's Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with surprise helicopter landing
Lenny Kravitz still wants to fly away — but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez with him. The "American Woman" singer, who stars alongside Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, made a surprise appearance during the actress' Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Wednesday by pretending to land a helicopter on the roof of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. Lopez was in the middle of discussing the film when its whirring blades began to slowly flitter into the studio.
‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
NME
Willie J Healey teams up with Jamie T on new song ‘Thank You’
Willie J Healey has teamed up with Jamie T for a brand new song from his forthcoming album – listen to ‘Thank You’ below. The new song will appear on Healey’s upcoming album ‘Bunny’, which was announced recently and previewed by first single ‘Dreams’. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy’ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records.
NME
Listen to Courting’s hyper cover of Charli XCX and Icona Pop’s ‘I Love It’
Courting have shared a raucous cover of Charli XCX and Icona Pop‘s hit single ‘I Love It’. The track, which was originally released in 2012 and went on to reach Number One in the UK singles chart, has become a staple on the Liverpool four-piece’s UK tour dates.
NME
Niall Horan teases third album with song snippet and cryptic website
Niall Horan has teased the release of his third album with an acoustic song snippet and a new website. In a new teaser shared on the former One Direction singer’s TikTok, he plays an acoustic snippet of a song before asking: “Something like that?”. “God only knows where...
NME
Someone has recreated Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ using sounds entirely from ‘Super Mario 64’
A YouTuber has recreated the entirety of Radiohead‘s ‘In Rainbows‘ using sounds from Super Mario 64. Creator on4word has created all 42 minutes and 26 seconds of the band’s seventh album, which includes songs ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’, ‘Reckoner’, ‘Nude’ and ‘Videotape’.
NME
NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus
Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
NME
Inhaler say Arctic Monkeys are “the most lovely and welcoming guys”
Inhaler have spoken about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”. The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife
NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
NME
Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ spoof ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘M3GAN’
The latest episode of Saturday Night Live featured spoofs of The White Lotus and M3GAN – check them out below. Aubrey Plaza was the guest host of last night’s SNL (January 21) and joined the cast to riff on The White Lotus, which she recently starred in. Dubbed...
NME
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces new solo album ‘Mythologies’
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has announced details of his first official solo album in 20 years, titled ‘Mythologies’. The album was originally conceived for a ballet score and was performed in July 2022 at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux. Mythologies was co-produced by Opéra...
NME
Paramore’s Hayley Williams responds to NOFX’s Fat Mike’s past comments about her and emo nostalgia
‘s Hayley Williams has addressed suggestive comments she claimed NOFX‘s Fat Mike made about her when she was a teenager. The singer-songwriter was reflecting on emo nostalgia and headlining When We Were Young festival – the emo-fest held over two weekends in Las Vegas last October – in a recent interview with Billboard, when she revealed her mixed feelings about the return to the scene.
Actress Aubrey Plaza Wears Megadeth T-Shirt on ‘SNL’ + Elsewhere
Aubrey Plaza and Megadeth? It seems the actress may have an affectation for the Dave Mustaine-led metal band, as she recently showed on Saturday Night Live. Plaza, the 38-year-old comic dynamo best known as April Ludgate from TV's Parks and Recreation, ended her stay hosting SNL this past weekend (Jan. 21) by wearing what looks like a vintage Megadeth T-shirt during the goodbyes and credits at the end of the show.
NME
Black Eyed Peas sue toy company over singing, pooping unicorn
Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management has taken legal action against a toy company over alleged similarities between one of their iconic tracks, and one sung by a pooping unicorn. The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy is created by MGA (the company behind Bratz). According to...
NME
Watch Toyah Willcox cover a KISS classic while dressed up like a unicorn
Toyah Willcox has covered KISS classic ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ while dressed as a giant pink and purple unicorn, with husband Robert Fripp joining in on electric guitar – check it out below. ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ was originally released in 1979 as...
