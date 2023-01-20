ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Lenny Kravitz crashes Jennifer Lopez's Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with surprise helicopter landing

Lenny Kravitz still wants to fly away — but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez with him. The "American Woman" singer, who stars alongside Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, made a surprise appearance during the actress' Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Wednesday by pretending to land a helicopter on the roof of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. Lopez was in the middle of discussing the film when its whirring blades began to slowly flitter into the studio.
Footwear News

‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
NME

Willie J Healey teams up with Jamie T on new song ‘Thank You’

Willie J Healey has teamed up with Jamie T for a brand new song from his forthcoming album – listen to ‘Thank You’ below. The new song will appear on Healey’s upcoming album ‘Bunny’, which was announced recently and previewed by first single ‘Dreams’. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy’ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records.
NME

Niall Horan teases third album with song snippet and cryptic website

Niall Horan has teased the release of his third album with an acoustic song snippet and a new website. In a new teaser shared on the former One Direction singer’s TikTok, he plays an acoustic snippet of a song before asking: “Something like that?”. “God only knows where...
NME

NME Radio Roundup 23 January 2023: Arctic Monkeys, Kelela & Miley Cyrus

Earlier this month Miley Cyrus dropped ‘Flowers’, a slice of funk-flecked goodness that serves as our first glimpse of her incoming eighth record ‘Endless Summer Vacation’. Over swooning synths and a slinky bassline Cyrus offers up empowering lyrics of self-love, declaring: “I can love me better than you can”. An immediate smash (the track hit number one in the UK charts last week), it was a must-add to the NME Radio playlists this week.
NME

Inhaler say Arctic Monkeys are “the most lovely and welcoming guys”

Inhaler have spoken about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”. The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife

NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
NME

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announces new solo album ‘Mythologies’

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter has announced details of his first official solo album in 20 years, titled ‘Mythologies’. The album was originally conceived for a ballet score and was performed in July 2022 at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux. Mythologies was co-produced by Opéra...
NME

Paramore’s Hayley Williams responds to NOFX’s Fat Mike’s past comments about her and emo nostalgia

‘s Hayley Williams has addressed suggestive comments she claimed NOFX‘s Fat Mike made about her when she was a teenager. The singer-songwriter was reflecting on emo nostalgia and headlining When We Were Young festival – the emo-fest held over two weekends in Las Vegas last October – in a recent interview with Billboard, when she revealed her mixed feelings about the return to the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Noisecreep

Actress Aubrey Plaza Wears Megadeth T-Shirt on ‘SNL’ + Elsewhere

Aubrey Plaza and Megadeth? It seems the actress may have an affectation for the Dave Mustaine-led metal band, as she recently showed on Saturday Night Live. Plaza, the 38-year-old comic dynamo best known as April Ludgate from TV's Parks and Recreation, ended her stay hosting SNL this past weekend (Jan. 21) by wearing what looks like a vintage Megadeth T-shirt during the goodbyes and credits at the end of the show.
NME

Black Eyed Peas sue toy company over singing, pooping unicorn

Black Eyed Peas’ music publisher BMG Rights Management has taken legal action against a toy company over alleged similarities between one of their iconic tracks, and one sung by a pooping unicorn. The Poopsie Slime Surprise: Dancing Unicorn toy is created by MGA (the company behind Bratz). According to...
NME

Watch Toyah Willcox cover a KISS classic while dressed up like a unicorn

Toyah Willcox has covered KISS classic ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ while dressed as a giant pink and purple unicorn, with husband Robert Fripp joining in on electric guitar – check it out below. ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ was originally released in 1979 as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy