Springfield City Councilor Leonard Stoehr moving away; steps down from Council
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — At the Monday, January 23, City Council Work Session, Ward 4 Councilor Leonard Stoehr announced his resignation on the Springfield City Council citing a job transfer to Atlanta, Georgia, the City of Springfield said. Councilors are required by City Charter to live in the ward they...
Willamalane accepting applications for board of directors position
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamalane Park and Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one vacancy on their board of directors, the district announced in a press release. The vacancy follows Denise Bean's decision to resign due to personal responsibilities, Willamalane says. Candidates must apply by 5:00 p.m. on...
Eugene Mayor: 'I am disturbed and devastated by the news out of Monterey Park'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement regarding the Monterey Park shooting over the weekend in California. In her statement, she says she is "disturbed and devastated by the news" of the mass shooting and that her "heart is with the victims." She states that...
Egan Warming Centers activate Monday night, will not open Tuesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers have been activated for Monday night. They will not be open on Tuesday. Warming Centers are still in dire need of volunteers for overnight shifts and morning crews at all of their adult sites. Representatives of Egan Warming say that they could definitely use some new people to help out.
U of O education leaders discuss workforce training with U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle
EUGENE, Ore. — U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle met with University of Oregon College of Education leadership and faculty members to discuss programs that train students for licensed professions, and to find ways to get more students into the workforce, with or without a college degree, the university said in a press release.
Plumbing, volunteer issues force Roseburg warming shelter to close early
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Warming Center will not be able to offer overnight shelter to unhoused people on Monday, Jan. 23, or Tuesday, Jan. 24, after plumbing and volunteer issues forced the facility to close two days early, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. By...
Police: School shooting threat at Crow High School
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning around 9:30 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received report of a school shooting threat involving a student at Crow High School. LCSO investigators responded and learned that the involved student made a concerning social media post three days prior, asking other students if you would like to help shoot up the high school.
Lebanon Firefighters respond to 2 residential fires, 1 RV blaze
Lebanon Firefighters were kept busy Monday morning, within the span of 5 hours fire crews were called to 2 residential fires and one fully involved motorhome fire. Monday was an early call for fire crews, at 2:45 a.m., Lebanon Firefighters were dispatched to a possible house fire in the Tennessee Road area. Officials say that residents woke to the sounds of screaming smoke detectors and their home filled with smoke.
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
Icy roads lead to 11 different crashes around Marion County Sunday morning
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash Sunday morning. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and...
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
Vehicle hits, shears off power pole on Prairie Road
EUGENE, Ore. — A vehicle traveling north on Prairie Road hit and sheared off a power pole Tuesday morning in Eugene. The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. The power pole and live high-voltage power lines came down onto the vehicle, forcing first responders to wait about 20 minutes for EWEB crews to arrive and turn off the power before they could get the occupant of the vehicle out.
Arrest made in shooting deaths of two on W. 18th Avenue
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue Friday, January 19. According to a press release from the police department, 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Jr. of Eugene has been arrested on two counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the First Degree.
Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove activated for Monday night
LATEST: Cottage Grove Beds for Freezing Nights announced they will activate for Monday night. Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights warming center will be open at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, January 23 for adults who wish to shelter from the cold. Guests should check in by 10:00 p.m. that latest...
Police: Roseburg man arrested after keying Jeep displayed in Costco, causing $3K in damage
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A 51-year-old Roseburg man was arrested after damaging a vehicle on display in a store on NE Stephens Street. According to the Roseburg Police Department, on Jan. 10, a Costco manager reported that a customer keyed the white 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck that was on display inside the store.
GasBuddy: Eugene, national gas prices creeping back up
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy released its weekly gas price update Monday, showing average gas prices in Eugene have risen 7 cents per gallon since the previous week. GasBuddy surveys 78 stations in Eugene. Despite the rise, prices in Eugene are still 13.7 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Arcimoto announces closing of $12 million public offering
EUGENE, Ore. — Just days after halting vehicle production and seeking bankruptcy protection, Eugene-based Arcimoto announced the closing of $12 million public offering. The company made the announcement in a press release Saturday. The company says they plan to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay the...
Semi-truck crash closes ramp from eastbound Beltline to northbound I-5
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (3:15pm): The ramp from eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is now open, ODOT reported. "A semi truck crash has been removed." EUGENE, Ore. - In Eugene, the ramp from eastbound OR Highway 569 Beltline Highway to northbound Interstate 5 is closed by a semi crash, Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports.
Arcimoto hails success amid reported financial struggles
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene-based Arcimoto released two public reports since a filing last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In that filing, the company announced it was halting production of new vehicles and acknowledged the possibility of bankruptcy. "We have halted our production of vehicles and will...
