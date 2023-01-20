In a dramatic 3-2 vote, the City Council moves Apopka into a new era of economic development

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theapopkavoice.com
Speak loud and clear on Tuesday South Apopka
"Because I mean, maybe I'm the only one out here, but I have not heard... I've had maybe three emails from unincorporated Apopkans... so I'm not getting this groundswell of support from the people that are being annexed." --Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson at the first South Apopka annexation workshop. The...
mynews13.com
Officials: Potential Osceola County ordinance could offer renters more protection
OSCEOLA, Fla. — If a potential ordinance gets approved and enacted in Osceola County, officials say renters would be one step closer to getting extra protection. The Osceola County Commission met Monday to discuss a potential ordinance to give renters more protections. Hurricanes caused flooding at Good Samaritan Village,...
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023
“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
yourcommunitypaper.com
The differences between HOAs and neighborhood associations
Like many Americans, you may have grown up in a suburban development that was governed by a homeowners’ association — an HOA. While an HOA can be the target of many a complaint, by and large they offer a mechanism to (sometimes) elect representatives, set fees, allocate those fees toward common amenities, and basically function as an elected city government would.
WESH
Construction on Osceola County toll road extension will start next year
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority say Poinciana Parkway will soon be extended by about three miles to help with traffic flow. Drivers passing through Poinciana on Monday were excited about the project. “Extending the roadways would probably help out a lot, especially with...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County receives 16th straight Tree City USA designation
In celebration of State Arbor Day, Orange County is sharing its recent recognition by the National Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA for its 16th consecutive year. The Tree City USA program celebrates towns and cities’ growing commitment to increasing their urban tree canopy and demonstrating higher tree care and community engagement levels during the calendar year.
Orange County named ‘Tree City USA’ this year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Arbor Day Foundation awarded Orange County with an award on Friday. The county was named Tree City USA for the 16th year in honor of the state’s Arbor Day, according to a release. The Tree City USA program recognizes tree-planting efforts. “Trees...
Downtown Orlando business owner says proposed safety measures are redundant, costly
ORLANDO, Fla. — At their next meeting Monday afternoon, Orlando City Council members will consider two ordinances meant to address safety concerns downtown. One ordinance would impose a temporary moratorium on new nightclubs within the downtown development area to allow city staff time to consider new ways to regulate the clubs already there.
westorlandonews.com
Orange County Clerk of Courts Interview Event for Deputy Clerks
The Orange County Clerk of Courts is looking for individuals with customer service and clerical experience to serve the community as Deputy Clerks. The Orange County Clerk of Courts is holding in person interviews for Deputy Clerk positions on January 26th and 27th. Interested persons are asked to sign up for an available time to interview on site at the Orange County Courthouse.
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
theapopkavoice.com
The Battle of Barbecue: APD vs. AFD
Where: Sonny’s BBQ Apopka 2210 E Semoran Blvd in Apopka. 11 am: Restaurant open for guests, ongoing cooking and judging. In moments of danger and desperation, police officers and firefighters are the first people we turn to. They are called first responders, but oftentimes they are the responders of last resort.
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
theapopkavoice.com
Blue-green algae found in Lake Ola
Lake Ola is a 426-acre body of water that sits in the northwest corner of Orange County near the town of Tangerine, about eight miles from the center of Apopka. Residents around Lake Ola were not pleased to receive this notice on Friday:. "Recent lab results from a sample collected...
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing
Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Okays Golf Carts
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2023) – In a brief social media post on Saturday, Flagler Beach Police Department shared the results of the day’s golf carts inspection. “Today’s golf cart inspection event at the Flagler Beach Police Department concluded at 2PM and forty-seven (47) golf cart owners were issued registration stickers after their golf carts passed inspection. Thanks to our community for coming out in mass for today’s event, and a big thanks to Michele from our City’s Finance Department and Jamie, our Property & Evidence Custodian for staffing the event! Kudos to all involved! Stay safe Flagler,” said officials.
mynews13.com
Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings
It's been six years since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
