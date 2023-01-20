ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

In a dramatic 3-2 vote, the City Council moves Apopka into a new era of economic development

By Reggie Connell, Managing Editor
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theapopkavoice.com

Speak loud and clear on Tuesday South Apopka

"Because I mean, maybe I'm the only one out here, but I have not heard... I've had maybe three emails from unincorporated Apopkans... so I'm not getting this groundswell of support from the people that are being annexed." --Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson at the first South Apopka annexation workshop. The...
APOPKA, FL
ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023

“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

The differences between HOAs and neighborhood associations

Like many Americans, you may have grown up in a suburban development that was governed by a homeowners’ association — an HOA. While an HOA can be the target of many a complaint, by and large they offer a mechanism to (sometimes) elect representatives, set fees, allocate those fees toward common amenities, and basically function as an elected city government would.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County receives 16th straight Tree City USA designation

In celebration of State Arbor Day, Orange County is sharing its recent recognition by the National Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA for its 16th consecutive year. The Tree City USA program celebrates towns and cities’ growing commitment to increasing their urban tree canopy and demonstrating higher tree care and community engagement levels during the calendar year.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orange County Clerk of Courts Interview Event for Deputy Clerks

The Orange County Clerk of Courts is looking for individuals with customer service and clerical experience to serve the community as Deputy Clerks. The Orange County Clerk of Courts is holding in person interviews for Deputy Clerk positions on January 26th and 27th. Interested persons are asked to sign up for an available time to interview on site at the Orange County Courthouse.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake

When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
LONGWOOD, FL
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

The Battle of Barbecue: APD vs. AFD

Where: Sonny’s BBQ Apopka 2210 E Semoran Blvd in Apopka. 11 am: Restaurant open for guests, ongoing cooking and judging. In moments of danger and desperation, police officers and firefighters are the first people we turn to. They are called first responders, but oftentimes they are the responders of last resort.
APOPKA, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Blue-green algae found in Lake Ola

Lake Ola is a 426-acre body of water that sits in the northwest corner of Orange County near the town of Tangerine, about eight miles from the center of Apopka. Residents around Lake Ola were not pleased to receive this notice on Friday:. "Recent lab results from a sample collected...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach Police Department Okays Golf Carts

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2023) – In a brief social media post on Saturday, Flagler Beach Police Department shared the results of the day’s golf carts inspection. “Today’s golf cart inspection event at the Flagler Beach Police Department concluded at 2PM and forty-seven (47) golf cart owners were issued registration stickers after their golf carts passed inspection. Thanks to our community for coming out in mass for today’s event, and a big thanks to Michele from our City’s Finance Department and Jamie, our Property & Evidence Custodian for staffing the event! Kudos to all involved! Stay safe Flagler,” said officials.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando's mayor stresses need to 'be prepared' for mass shootings

It's been six years ​since a gunman killed 49 people and injured others at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando. Dyer, who led the city during the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, stressed the need for leaders to be prepared for mass shooting incidents. Mass shootings are something no mayor...
ORLANDO, FL

