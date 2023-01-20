PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Junior college can be used step toward a four-year university but some athletes may see it as an opportunity to evaluate their athletic career. "There is a stigma about junior college," Seahawk basketball assistant coach Brock Thewman said. "There could be some misfits at this level, or guys that weren't good enough or people who didn't make the cut at their other school, but really, you know, a lot of the times this is just a second chance and just one of the many chapters in their story in their book of life."

