Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Woman created a disturbing Tiktok video a month before she was indicted for love triangle murder of a teenagerJade Talks CrimeJefferson County, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
12newsnow.com
Lamar State College-Port Arthur basketball player uses program for self evaluation
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Junior college can be used step toward a four-year university but some athletes may see it as an opportunity to evaluate their athletic career. "There is a stigma about junior college," Seahawk basketball assistant coach Brock Thewman said. "There could be some misfits at this level, or guys that weren't good enough or people who didn't make the cut at their other school, but really, you know, a lot of the times this is just a second chance and just one of the many chapters in their story in their book of life."
12newsnow.com
Lamar State College-Port Arthur develops athletic talent for next career move
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There's not much sparkle or glamour in junior college athletics compared to division one program. However one thing you will find is hard work. "There's nothing different here," Lamar State College-Port Arthur softball's Hannah Murchinson said. "We still wake up every morning, go to weights, hit, run, condition, and work really hard for what we're doing. It shouldn't matter what level that you're at. You should just love what you're doing and continue doing it."
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Popular Crosby outlet's crawfish season debut met with eyepopping line
ABC13 Localish brought you the story of Crawfish Shack, a Crosby outpost that serves up those mudbugs. Its first day of operation for the season was quite a success.
12newsnow.com
Junior League grant program supports Southeast Texas non-profit groups
"The One" is a Junior League of Beaumont program that offers grant money to a different non-profit group each year. Visit JuniorLeagueBeaumont.org for info.
12newsnow.com
Lumberton ISD officials discuss students' well-being at 2nd safety and security town hall
The first town hall in September 2022 focused more on physical security and safety measures. On Monday, officials talked behavioral measures to protect students.
12newsnow.com
'I am ready': Krispen Walker announces 2024 candidacy for District Attorney of Orange County
Krispen Walker announced her candidacy for district attorney Monday. Currently, Walker is the first assistant district attorney.
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
12newsnow.com
Drivers express frustrations over closure of Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall
Evacuating during hurricane season and the freight that travels down U.S. 69. are among the reasons TxDOT decided to go forward with the highway widening project.
East Texas News
Multiple arrests made in Corrigan
Three Corrigan men were arrested while law enforcement executed a warrant Monday in north Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Corrigan Police Department, executed a warrant service at a residence off of Pipeline Road in Corrigan. Deputies were advised that there were multiple subjects with active felony warrants, living at the residence.
Comments / 0