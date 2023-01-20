ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

Lamar State College-Port Arthur basketball player uses program for self evaluation

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Junior college can be used step toward a four-year university but some athletes may see it as an opportunity to evaluate their athletic career. "There is a stigma about junior college," Seahawk basketball assistant coach Brock Thewman said. "There could be some misfits at this level, or guys that weren't good enough or people who didn't make the cut at their other school, but really, you know, a lot of the times this is just a second chance and just one of the many chapters in their story in their book of life."
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

Lamar State College-Port Arthur develops athletic talent for next career move

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There's not much sparkle or glamour in junior college athletics compared to division one program. However one thing you will find is hard work. "There's nothing different here," Lamar State College-Port Arthur softball's Hannah Murchinson said. "We still wake up every morning, go to weights, hit, run, condition, and work really hard for what we're doing. It shouldn't matter what level that you're at. You should just love what you're doing and continue doing it."
PORT ARTHUR, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Multiple arrests made in Corrigan

Three Corrigan men were arrested while law enforcement executed a warrant Monday in north Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Corrigan Police Department, executed a warrant service at a residence off of Pipeline Road in Corrigan. Deputies were advised that there were multiple subjects with active felony warrants, living at the residence.
CORRIGAN, TX

