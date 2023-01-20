Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
Soccer-No one is laughing at Arsenal's title ambitions now, says Zinchenko
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko said some of his team mates had laughed when he said at the start of the season that the north London club could win the Premier League title, but that the squad has now started to believe it is possible.
FOX Sports
Inter's Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis
I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
NBC Sports
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
Harry Kane Equals Tottenham's All-Time Scoring Record By Netting Winning Goal At Fulham
Kane scored the 266th goal of his Spurs career at Craven Cottage.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard sacked, Danjuma conditions, Ziyech linked
UPDATES! It’s looking like Frank Lampard has indeed been sacked. Also, looks like new signing Arnaut Danjuma, who was expected to be announced today, wants assurances that David Moyes is not taking the reins at the Toffees - the manager did not want him at West Ham apparently. Everton...
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Leeds will try to snap their winless run at five games when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), but it’ll be a tough ask against the top-half Bees. The bottom-third of the Premier League table currently consists of five sides all...
Where To Watch Arsenal v Manchester United, Broadcast Details, Premier League, Live Stream
Here is where you can find all the information you need on where to watch Arsenal v Manchester United on Sunday.
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
Soccer-It doesn't get much better says Arsenal's Arteta after late win
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Apart from picking up a yellow card Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta enjoyed the perfect Sunday afternoon as his side completed the first half of their Premier League campaign by reaching 50 points with a 3-2 win over Manchester United.
Australia seek improvement despite opening Quad series win over England
Australia opened the defence of their Quad Series title with a “messy” comeback victory over old rivals England – and a warning from their captain in South Africa that they have got huge room for improvement. The Diamonds hit back after a dismal start, rallying to win...
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
Comments / 0