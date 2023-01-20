ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Inter's Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis

I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
BBC

Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
NBC Sports

Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford

Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard sacked, Danjuma conditions, Ziyech linked

UPDATES! It’s looking like Frank Lampard has indeed been sacked. Also, looks like new signing Arnaut Danjuma, who was expected to be announced today, wants assurances that David Moyes is not taking the reins at the Toffees - the manager did not want him at West Ham apparently. Everton...
NBC Sports

Leeds vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

Leeds will try to snap their winless run at five games when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium), but it’ll be a tough ask against the top-half Bees. The bottom-third of the Premier League table currently consists of five sides all...
BBC

Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy