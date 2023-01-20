Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., leaving her parent’s residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. She may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland registration 8EP1533. Catherine is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and red winter coat and gray sweatpants. Police and family are The post 29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO