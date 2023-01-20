Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
Holocaust survivor called to Montgomery County school after second hate incident
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Another antisemitic hate incident has struck a Montgomery County middle school, according to the principal who reported the situation to parents on Monday. School authorities recently discovered swastikas scrawled onto desks at Tilden Middle School, according to school authorities. It's the second such incident at Tilden since April 2022.
mymcmedia.org
‘A Real Staple for the Community’: Lakeforest Mall Closing at the End of March
Lakeforest Mall is set to close at the end of March. In 2021, the Gaithersburg City Council unanimously approved the Lakeforest Master Plan, looking ahead to the site’s future. Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, who was a Gaithersburg councilmember at the time, told MyMCM on Friday that the new mixed-use development will provide “incredible amenities” like green space, mixed-use housing, retail and commercial.
rockvillenights.com
Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. D.C. Defenders’ Player Spotlight: DE Jacub Panasiuk …...
WUSA
Police officer shoots man in Frederick County, Maryland
Police say an officer shot a man around 12:30 this morning on 'Monocacy Ford Road'. We're told the man opened fire inside a home.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Gaithersburg, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Gaithersburg is one of the most diversified cities in the United States and the fourth largest city in Maryland. The city dates back to 1765 as Log Town and was officially incorporated in 1878, making it one of the oldest municipalities in Maryland. After its incorporation...
Police: 27-year-old driver dies trying to pass several cars on the wrong side of road in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man is dead after colliding head-on into another vehicle while trying to pass other drivers on the wrong side of the road late Friday night in Frederick County, Maryland, officials said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the head-on crash around 10:48 p.m. at...
mymcmedia.org
Elrich Sends Recommended Capital Budget to County Council
Last week, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released his recommended capital budget and amended Capital Improvements Program (CIP). During a media briefing Monday, County Council President Evan Glass said councilmembers will do their due diligence to review all proposals, listen to feedback and determine how to “make the best use of these limited resources.”
29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., leaving her parent’s residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. She may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland registration 8EP1533. Catherine is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has blue-green eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and red winter coat and gray sweatpants. Police and family are The post 29-Year-Old woman reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
Escaped inmate caught after days on the run in Maryland, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old...
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
NBC Washington
These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials
If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg: Vehicle Fire in Garage Causes ~$75K in Damage
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in the garage of an ‘end of the row’ townhome on Clarksburg Square Rd shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire started in the...
WTOP
Free tax help available for low and moderate income earners in Montgomery Co.
It may sound like a scam, but there’s such a thing as free tax preparation and tax credit assistance for people in Montgomery County, Maryland. Monique Ngo Ngwe, a nurse assistant in Gaithersburg couldn’t believe it. “I don’t want to be in trouble with the IRS!” she said....
sungazette.news
Public responds to pet-rescue group’s efforts
The pandemic and society’s response to it wreaked havoc over the past few years, but there was at least one bright spot: A local pet-rescue group’s adoptions soared during the crisis. “We never closed our doors,” said Dawn Wallace, director of the Arlington-based nonprofit Lost Dog & Cat...
Rockville house fire causes road closures
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A house fire that broke out Friday night in Rockville, Maryland caused roads to close. Police claim the roadways are shut down at Fletcher and Broadwood at Baltimore Road. Anyone traveling in the area was asked to seek an alternate route due to a heavy firefighter...
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
mocoshow.com
Olney/Sandy Spring To Be Featured in Upcoming Episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, spotlights a wide array of neighborhoods and properties throughout the national capital area while celebrating each area’s history, culture, notable places and flavor. On Monday, January 30th, the show will explore Olney/Sandy Spring. The area is described as a “neighborhood in Maryland that lies between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.” Guided by realtor Karen Rollings, they tour three homes: first, a starter home built in 1973 located in the Olney Mill neighborhood; next, a modern twist on the exact same starter home to show possibilities through renovation; and lastly, a family home that is situated next to farmland.
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
Comments / 0