Eastern Arizona College discontinues tennis program
THATCHER – Eastern Arizona College will discontinue its tennis program at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. “This was a difficult decision to make because EAC’s tennis program has represented the college with dignity and grace for several years,” said Kenny Smith, EAC dean of student services. “We are very proud of our current players, coaches, and alumni who have achieved great success in the classroom and on the courts.”
Morenci hosts No. 11 Thatcher for a regional soccer match Monday
MORENCI – Morenci hosts No. 11 Thatcher for a Southeast Region soccer match Monday, Jan, 23. Other matches this week include Safford at Palo Verde Magnet and Tombstone at Empire on Jan. 23; Thatcher at Safford on Tuesday, Jan. 24; Andrada Polytechnic at Safford, Empire at Palo Verde Magnet, and Thatcher at Tombstone on Wednesday, Jan. 25; Surprise Highland Prep at Andrada Polytechnic on Thursday, Jan. 26; and Safford at Sabino on Friday, Jan. 27.
