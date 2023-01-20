THATCHER – Eastern Arizona College will discontinue its tennis program at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. “This was a difficult decision to make because EAC’s tennis program has represented the college with dignity and grace for several years,” said Kenny Smith, EAC dean of student services. “We are very proud of our current players, coaches, and alumni who have achieved great success in the classroom and on the courts.”

THATCHER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO