Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal matchup, as both teams look for success outside Premier League action. The hosts have not reached this stage of either domestic Cup competition since before the turn of the millennium, and this tournament could provide a much-needed confidence boost with the club in the midst of a relegation scrap. Forest have been much better of late, with Steve Cooper engineering a revival that has seen the club up to 13th in the table, and a spot at Wembley would add to the upward trend in a massive way.

1 HOUR AGO